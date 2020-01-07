For Some Never Trumpers, Killing Soleimani Was Finally Something to Like

A supporter of the Houthis has a poster attached to his waist of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, during a rally to denounce the U.S. killing, in Saada, Yemen January 6, 2020. The writing on the poster reads: "God is the Greatest, Death to America, Death to Israel, Curse on the Jews, Victory to Islam." REUTERS/Naif Rahma

WASHINGTON — Years before President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Reuel Marc Gerecht, a former CIA officer and prominent neoconservative commentator, had recommended taking out the notorious Iranian general.

Testifying before Congress in October 2011, Gerecht counseled that Iran would never respond to economic pressure. “I don’t know that you’re going to really intimidate these people, get their attention, unless you shoot somebody,” Gerecht said. That somebody, he offered, might be Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s paramilitary Quds Force. “Go get him,” he said. “Either try to capture him, or kill him.”

More than eight years later, Gerecht got his wish when a drone strike ordered by Trump killed Soleimani in Baghdad, touching off an international crisis even as it delighted a cadre of Republican Middle East hawks who have been sharply critical of Trump on many other issues.

“He surprised me,” said Gerecht, a fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a hawkish Washington think tank that consults closely with the Trump administration on Iran policy. “I didn’t expect him to have the intestinal fortitude to do that.”

But it was an unusual admission from Gerecht, who has regularly criticized the president, dating to the 2016 campaign, when he was among the dozens of Republican foreign policy insiders who added their names to a letter denouncing Trump as unfit to lead the nation and collectively came to be known as Never Trumpers.

“I don’t think it changes the larger analysis,” Gerecht cautioned, arguing that Trump remained a major disappointment on foreign policy issues like his criticism of NATO allies and his lack of support for Western democratic values throughout the Middle East. But, Gerecht added, “on Iran, which is the most important one in the Middle East, he is getting that one more or less right.”

It was clear Monday that Gerecht spoke for many of his ideological comrades, who generally believe that military force can be a positive tool and not always a dreaded last resort, and that Iran in particular is likely to back down when confronted with strength. Many of them are collectively known as neoconservatives, or neocons, even if not all of them accept the label.

Many of those hawks have long applauded Trump’s sanctions-based “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran, but they had come to doubt the president’s willingness to use military force and were delighted to see him take action against someone responsible for consolidating Iranian influence at the expense of many American lives.

Other frequent Trump critics who cheered the strike against Soleimani include Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, a frequent critic of Trump’s foreign policy who posted on Twitter shortly after the Iranian commander’s death that Trump was “was right to order decisive action to kill” him.

Adding to the praise was Trump’s former, and at least somewhat estranged, national security adviser, John R. Bolton, who issued his own triumphal tweet: “Congratulations to all involved in eliminating Qassem Soleimani,” Bolton wrote, calling the strike a “decisive blow” to the Quds Force and potentially “the first step to regime change in Tehran. ”

Calls for regime change in Tehran — which Trump himself says he does not seek — are deeply unsettling to Democrats, as is the track record of Bolton and other Republicans applauding the strike on Soleimani.

Bolton has refused opportunities to call the Iraq War a mistake, and Gerecht said Monday that he did not “regret the fall of Saddam Hussein.” Cheney’s father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, was a main proponent of the invasion and subsequent occupation, and she supported them both.

Their backing for Trump in this moment not only scrambles Republican political lines, it alarms Democrats and noninterventionists who see some echoes of the worldview that led to President George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq.

“Washington has wanted war with Iran for decades. They’ve been working toward it. They may finally have gotten it,” said Fox News host Tucker Carlson, a conservative commentator who has repeatedly spoken against military confrontation with Iran, in his opening monologue Friday. Carlson warned against “jumping into another quagmire from which there is no obvious exit.”