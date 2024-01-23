'I will never understand': NFL reporter Doug Kyed announces death of 2-year-old daughter

Doug Kyed pictured with his wife, Jen, their older daughter, Olivia, and their youngest, Hallie.

An NFL reporter and his family are mourning the loss of their 2-year-old daughter, who died Sunday after a battle with leukemia.

Doug Kyed, a New England Patriots reporter for the Boston Herald, and his wife, Jen Kyed, shared the heartbreaking news on social media Monday, writing that Hallie "died peacefully in her sleep."

The toddler would have turned 3 years old in March, but took a turn for the worse after a bone marrow transplant and her last round of chemotherapy was ineffective, the couple shared.

"The whole family spent special time at the hospital last week, but we held out hope for remission because of how brave, strong and resilient Hallie had been through her entire nine-month battle with acute myeloid leukemia and all of its complications," Kyed wrote on his Instagram.

Acute myeloid leukemia starts in the bone marrow, moving quickly into the blood, according to the American Cancer Society, sometimes spreading to the lymph nodes, the liver, the spleen and central nervous system.

Kyed told the Boston Herald that he has spent nearly half of his nights at Boston Children's Hospital since his daughter's diagnosis April 8. "My wife and I have switched off between caring for Hallie and our 5-year-old, Olivia, at home," Kyed shared with the outlet.

'I will never understand'

Doug Kyed's daughter, Hallie, at Boston Children's Hospital where she was being treated for leukemia.

Hallie's mom also shared a tribute to her daughter in a post Monday.

"There is a giant hole in my heart and the pain is excruciating," Jen Kyed shared. "I will never understand why or how something so horrible can happen."

"I’m so grateful I had her in my life and got to love her and be her mom."

Hallie, who her parents described as a rising dance star, was always singing and twirling, and also, "naturally funny," Doug shared. "I’ll forever hear her screaming 'Mama, shake your butt!' in front of hospital staff," Jen said.

Hallie died with "paint on her hands and sparkles in her hair," her mother added. "I hope she woke up in an alternate universe with other versions of us and she lives a beautiful life."

How the public can support the Kyed family

The couple announced Tuesday that a wake will be held for Hallie on Friday, Jan. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oteri Funeral Home in Franklin, Massachusetts.

"Wear whatever you’d like. Hallie loved pink and sparkles and wouldn’t care about black," Jen shared.

The couple urges those wanting to give to the family to consider donating to the Dana Farber Jimmy Fund.

"Donations will help accelerate critical research to help save kids like Hallie. Donations will be tripled through February 29," Jen said.

Additionally, someone close to the family started a GoFundMe page to cover medical expenses, funeral expenses and general support for the family in their time of loss.

Public response has been tremendous. Donations have already reached way beyond the $100,000 goal.

