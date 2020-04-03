Nevro Announces the Full Exercise of the Underwriter's Option to Purchase Additional Common Stock and the Underwriter's Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Convertible Senior Notes

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. ("Nevro") (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that the underwriter of each of Nevro's previously announced concurrent public offerings of (a) 1,625,000 shares of its common stock (the "common stock offering") and (b) $165,000,000 aggregate amount of its 2.75% convertible senior notes due 2025 (the "initial notes") (the "notes offering") has fully exercised its option to purchase an additional (a) 243,750 shares of Nevro's common stock at a public offering price of $84.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions, and (b) an additional $24,750,000 aggregate amount of notes (the "additional notes" and, collectively with the initial notes, the "notes"), less underwriting discounts and commissions. Following the full exercise of the underwriter's option, Nevro anticipates selling an aggregate of 1,868,750 shares of its common stock, with total gross proceeds of approximately $157.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, and $189,750,000 aggregate amount of notes, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. The offerings, including the common stock and additional notes that are part of the option exercise, are expected to close on April 6, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Nevro, and will bear interest at a rate of 2.75% per year. Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on October 1, 2020. The notes will mature on April 1, 2025, unless earlier repurchased or converted. Nevro may not redeem the notes, and no sinking fund is provided for the notes. Holders of the notes will have the right to require Nevro to repurchase all or a portion of their notes upon the occurrence of a fundamental change (as defined in the indenture governing the notes) at a cash purchase price of 100% of their principal amount plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the fundamental change repurchase date.

The notes may be converted at an initial conversion rate of 9.5238 shares of Nevro's common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes (which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $105.00 per share and represents a conversion premium of 25.0% to the public offering price of Nevro's common stock in the common stock offering). Prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding October 1, 2024, the notes will be convertible at the option of the holders of the notes only upon the satisfaction of specified conditions and during certain periods. On or after October 1, 2024 until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day preceding the maturity date, the notes will be convertible at the option of the holders of notes at any time regardless of these conditions. Conversions of the notes will be settled in cash, shares of Nevro's common stock or a combination thereof, at Nevro's election.

In connection with the exercise of the underwriter's option to purchase additional notes, Nevro entered into privately-negotiated convertible note hedge transactions with the underwriter and/or its affiliate and/or other financial institutions (the "option counterparties"). These transactions cover, subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments, the number of shares of Nevro's common stock that will initially underlie the additional notes, and are expected generally to reduce the potential equity dilution, and/or offset any cash payments in excess of the principal amount due, as the case may be, upon conversion of the additional notes. Nevro entered into separate, privately-negotiated warrant transactions with the option counterparties at a higher strike price relating to the same number of shares of Nevro's common stock, subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments, pursuant to which Nevro will sell warrants to the option counterparties. The warrants could have a dilutive effect on Nevro's outstanding common stock to the extent that the price of Nevro's common stock exceeds the strike price of those warrants. The strike price of the warrants will initially be $147.00 per share, which represents a premium of approximately 75% over the public offering price of Nevro's common stock in the common stock offering, and is subject to certain adjustments under the terms of the warrant transactions.