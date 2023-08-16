New AP guidelines lay the groundwork for AI-assisted newsrooms

But there's no guarantee that other outlets will be as restrained in their use.

Will Shanklin
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read
0
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Associated Press published standards today for generative AI use in its newsroom. The organization, which has a licensing agreement with ChatGPT maker OpenAI, listed a fairly restrictive and common-sense list of measures around the burgeoning tech while cautioning its staff not to use AI to make publishable content. Although nothing in the new guidelines is particularly controversial, less scrupulous outlets could view the AP’s blessing as a license to use generative AI more excessively or underhandedly.

The organization’s AI manifesto underscores a belief that artificial intelligence content should be treated as the flawed tool that it is — not a replacement for trained writers, editors and reporters exercising their best judgment. “We do not see AI as a replacement of journalists in any way,” the AP’s Vice President for Standards and Inclusion, Amanda Barrett, wrote in an article about its approach to AI today. “It is the responsibility of AP journalists to be accountable for the accuracy and fairness of the information we share.”

The article directs its journalists to view AI-generated content as “unvetted source material,” to which editorial staff “must apply their editorial judgment and AP’s sourcing standards when considering any information for publication.” It says employees may “experiment with ChatGPT with caution” but not create publishable content with it. That includes images, too. “In accordance with our standards, we do not alter any elements of our photos, video or audio,” it states. “Therefore, we do not allow the use of generative AI to add or subtract any elements.” However, it carved an exception for stories where AI illustrations or art are a story’s subject — and even then, it has to be clearly labeled as such.

Barrett warns about AI’s potential for spreading misinformation. To prevent the accidental publishing of anything AI-created that appears authentic, she says AP journalists “should exercise the same caution and skepticism they would normally, including trying to identify the source of the original content, doing a reverse image search to help verify an image’s origin, and checking for reports with similar content from trusted media.” To protect privacy, the guidelines also prohibit writers from entering “confidential or sensitive information into AI tools.”

Although that’s a relatively common-sense and uncontroversial set of rules, other media outlets have been less discerning. CNET was caught early this year publishing error-ridden AI-generated financial explainer articles (only labeled as computer-made if you clicked on the article’s byline). Gizmodo found itself in a similar spotlight this summer when it ran a Star Wars article full of inaccuracies. It’s not hard to imagine other outlets — desperate for an edge in the highly competitive media landscape — viewing the AP’s (tightly restricted) AI use as a green light to make robot journalism a central figure in their newsrooms, publishing poorly edited / inaccurate content or failing to label AI-generated work as such.

Recommended Stories

  • OpenAI acquires AI design studio Global Illumination

    OpenAI, the AI company behind the viral AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, has acquired Global Illumination, a New York-based startup leveraging AI to build creative tools, infrastructure and digital experiences. "The entire team has joined OpenAI to work on our core products including ChatGPT." Global Illumination, launched by Thomas Dimson, Taylor Gordon and Joey Flynn, has been involved in a range of projects since its founding in 2021.

  • Google Photos update improves Memories view with generative AI

    Google Photos just got a major update that adds generative AI to its popular Memories view. This toolset already creates scrapbook montages using your photos and videos, but now these montages will be highly personalized, with collections that make sense according to your life. AI-enhanced algorithms now collect the images into relevant categories, a recent vacation as an example, and create a catchy title to accompany the montage.

  • Amazon taps generative AI to enhance product reviews

    Amazon announced this morning it will begin to leverage generative AI to help customers better understand what customers are saying about a product, without necessarily having to read through dozens of individual reviews. This blub of text could be used to get an overall sense of the common themes across the reviews more easily, Amazon noted. In addition to the summary text, Amazon will also highlight key product attributes as clickable buttons.

  • Jeli is bringing generative AI to incident report analysis

    Jeli launched a few years ago to help companies understand and track incidents. Today the company announced the next logical step in that approach -- a beta that brings ChatGPT-like functionality to incident management. Company founder and CEO Nora Jones says that adding generative AI to the product seemed like a natural extension of what they were doing already.

  • Every Amazon division is working on generative AI projects

    Just like pretty much every other major tech company, Amazon is placing a heavy focus on generative artificial intelligence. CEO Andy Jassy noted on Amazon's latest earnings call that every division has multiple generative AI projects in the works.

  • Generative AI services pulled from Apple App Store in China ahead of new regulations

    Multiple generative AI apps have been removed from Apple's China App Store, two weeks ahead of the country's new generative AI regulations that are set to take effect on August 15. The move came after Chinese developers received notices from Apple informing them of their apps' removal. In its letter to OpenCat, a native ChatGPT client, Apple cited "content that is illegal in China" as the reason for pulling the app.

  • Google is looking to 'supercharge' Assistant with AI

    The company is already working on new technology for mobile devices.

  • Instagram seems to be working on labels for posts 'generated by Meta AI'

    Meta appears to be working on several new generative AI features for Instagram, including labels that allow creators to identify images “generated by Meta AI.”

  • Egnyte is bringing generative AI capabilities to its storage platform

    Egnyte introduced some new generative AI tools today, and revealed more of what’s coming on the AI roadmap. Today, it's announcing a ChatGPT-like interface where customers can interact with the content stored in Egnyte to do things like create summaries of documents or review transcripts of video and audio to generate a list of key points or summaries. ​​The company isn’t new to AI, but in the past, as with many enterprise companies announcing generative AI this year, it was taking care of background tasks like privacy, security and infrastructure management.

  • Meta launches an AI research community but devotes few resources to it

    Angling to stay relevant in the exploding AI field, Meta is launching a new organization, the Open Innovation AI Research Community, to foster what it describes as "transparency, innovation and collaboration" among AI researchers. Initially, the focus of the group will be the privacy, safety and security of large language models such as OpenAI's ChatGPT; giving input into the refinement of AI models; and setting an agenda for future research. Meta says that it expects its own researchers to participate in the organization, but the Open Innovation AI Research Community will be "member-led," with Meta's AI R&D group, Meta AI, serving only as a "facilitator."

  • Opera's iOS web browser gains an AI companion with Aria

    Opera's web browser app for iOS is getting an AI assistant. The company announced today that Opera for iOS will now include Aria, its browser AI product built in collaboration with OpenAI, integrated directly into the web browser, and free for all users. The AI solution had previously launched on Opera for desktop and Opera for Android, where it has now topped 1 million users.

  • Snapchat's My AI chatbot glitched so hard it started posting Stories

    A technical issue temporarily gave Snapchat's My AI posting powers and people are freaking out.

  • Nvidia's earnings will be the AI hype cycle’s biggest test

    Nvidia is widely expected to have a blowout earnings report. A miss could derail the AI hype train.

  • Opera’s AI browser assistant is now available in its iOS app

    Opera announced today that its Aria AI assistant has made its way to iOS. The feature launched on desktop in June and stems from a partnership with ChatGPT creator OpenAI. Opera says Aria, now available on all major desktop and mobile platforms, has tallied over a million users on desktop and Android.

  • Meet Marqo, an open source vector search engine for AI applications

    Vector databases are the unsung heroes of the modern AI movement, storing unstructured data such as images, videos and text to enable people and systems to search uncategorized content. The snowballing demand for generative AI has thrust myriad vector database startups into the spotlight, securing bucketloads of cash en route. In April alone, we saw Pinecone and Weaviate raise $100 million and $50 million respectively to grow their vector database smarts, while the same month fledging vector database upstarts Chroma and Qdrant secured $18 million and $7.5 million in seed financing.

  • David Byrne talks 'Here Lies Love,' 'Stop Making Sense,' Armisen's impression and why radio once thought Talking Heads were 'a little too funky for white folks'

    The art-pop provocateur also opens up about how "Talking Heads got past the initial stage of not moving whatsoever" onstage, once he realized that his "own quirky movements were OK."

  • Stocks sink as Fed minutes reveal more hikes still on table: Stock market news today

    Stock indexes closed lower as investors reacted to minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting.

  • New York City bans TikTok on government-issued devices

    New York City becomes the latest government to issue new rules banning TikTok, a measure meant to ward off potential security threats from China. The state of New York also issued its own ban against TikTok on government devices in 2020. The U.S. House of Representatives banned the use of TikTok on government devices in December.

  • Junkyard Gem: 1989 Subaru GL Sedan

    A 1989 Subaru GL sedan, known as the Subaru Leone outside of North America, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.

  • 2023 NFL preseason: How to watch the Broncos vs. 49ers game

    The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Broncos vs. 49ers game.