New coronavirus variant circulating in U.S. has health experts on edge

Laura Ramirez and Kate Murphy

With the worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topping 2 million on Friday, a new variant of the virus that has begun spreading in the United States has health experts on edge.

“The reason these mutations or series of mutations in particular are our concern is really because of the higher transmissibility as well as the potential to make the existing vaccines less effective,” Yahoo News Medical Contributor Dr. Kavita Patel said.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, over 75 cases of this variant, known as B.1.1.7, have been identified in 12 states, including New York, Georgia, Connecticut, Colorado, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin. In California, at least 32 cases have been detected, while 22 cases have so far been identified in Florida.

On Friday the CDC predicted the B.1.1.7 variant could become the dominant strain in the United States by March.

The B.1.1.7 variant, which was first reported in the United Kingdom and is considered roughly 50 percent more transmissible than the original, is not the only new strain of the coronavirus to have emerged in recent weeks. Others have been reported in South Africa and Brazil, raising questions about whether the current vaccines will be effective against all of them.

Patel added that while the new mutation does not appear to be deadlier than the previous strain, its rate of transmission is concerning.

“If a hundred people get infected with what we have seen before, and then those same hundred people are infected with the U.K. variant, there will be 50 additional people in that second group that get infected just because that variant is so much more likely to infect other people,” Patel explained. “When you have that many more people getting infected, some of those people are going to the hospital. Some of those people might die.”

For this reason alone, communities where the new, more infectious variant is present may need to consider furthering safety measures, Patel said.

At the moment, most health experts don’t think B.1.1.7 is responsible for the postholiday surge in some areas of the country. However, National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins told the Washington Post on Wednesday that he wouldn’t be surprised if U.S. cases of the B.1.1.7 variant began to grow “pretty rapidly,” and warned that the U.S. needs to take immediate action to minimize potential damage from this new variant.

One important step to slow the spread of the new variant would be to increase the country’s genomic surveillance capability to be able to track the virus’s evolution, and to be able to trace the new, more transmissible variants.

Unlike the U.K. and other countries, the U.S. so far does not have a robust, centralized system for identifying genetic variants of the coronavirus. However, since November, the CDC has taken steps to ramp up its sequence-based strain surveillance efforts.

With the B.1.1.7 variant now circulating, scaling up vaccination has never been more crucial, Patel said. But, since the vaccine rollout has been sluggish so far, we cannot just wait for vaccines. Patel laid out steps the American public should take right now to help control the spread of the new variant. Luckily, they are not any different from what has been recommended for months to prevent infection by the original strain.

Vials of saline for nasal swab samples at a Covid-19 testing site operated by the County of San Diego on the campus of California State University San Marcos (CSUSM) in San Marcos, California, U.S., on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. San Diego County health officials confirmed Wednesday that the Covid-19 variant found in the U.K. and in Colorado was detected in a patient in San Diego. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg
Vials of saline for nasal swab samples at a Covid-19 testing site operated by the County of San Diego on the campus of California State University San Marcos (CSUSM) in San Marcos, California, U.S., on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. San Diego County health officials confirmed Wednesday that the Covid-19 variant found in the U.K. and in Colorado was detected in a patient in San Diego. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg

Steps to avoid the spread of the new coronavirus variant

  • Wear an effective mask properly (over your nose and mouth).

  • Stay home whenever possible.

  • Socially distance at minimum 6 feet.

  • Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds (or sing “Happy Birthday” twice).

  • Avoid poorly ventilated indoor places.

On masks, Patel noted that it’s important to consider their effectiveness.

“We now know that the quality of a mask matters and how you wear it matters. If you’ve got a very thin piece of cloth that is just covering your mouth, that is not enough protection. If possible, it would be incredibly important to wear a higher-grade surgical mask or some of the more commercially available KN95’s or N95,” Patel said.

Bottom line: The better the mask, the better the protection.

Ramping up vaccination

Regarding the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States, Patel said they are believed to work effectively against all of the virus mutations because of how the vaccines work.

The recent variants that have been identified, however, are concerning because they have mutations in an important location of the virus’s genome — the spike protein, which is the pointy structure that gives the coronavirus its crownlike profile, and the key that allows it to enter human cells.

The vaccines currently available were developed to create antibodies to multiple regions of that spike protein. This is why experts are confident that some of the mutations in the newly identified variants won’t affect the efficacy of the vaccines.

“[Vaccines] don’t just work against one form of that spike protein. They help the body create an immune response to multiple aspects of receptors of those spike proteins,” Patel said.

What’s most important now, she said, is actually getting the vaccine administered to people in the United States. As of Thursday, over 29 million doses had been distributed, but only 10.3 million Americans had received the first dose, according to the CDC vaccine tracker — a number that fell far short of the federal government’s projection to vaccinate at least 20 million with the first dose by the end of 2020.

This week the Trump administration reversed course and said it will no longer hold back millions of doses to ensure second doses will be available. And on Thursday President-elect Joe Biden unveiled his $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” to meet his goal of administering 100 million vaccine doses by the end of his first 100 days in office.

Scaling up effective outpatient treatments

Until America ramps up its vaccination numbers, therapeutic treatments should also be bolstered.

“We actually do have treatments that have been helpful in both decreasing the mortality and whether people die from this disease, as well as decreasing their length of stay in the hospital,” Patel said. Treatment involves administering antibodies from patients who have had COVID-19, as well as man-made ones such as monoclonal antibodies. Both of these therapeutics, if given early, can help neutralize infection, helping prevent more serious outcomes.

There have been concerns that some antibody treatments may not work as well if the virus has mutated, according to former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. However, so far it is unclear to what extent these new variants evade the antibody treatments we currently have, and further research is necessary to determine that.

Patel said these treatments, which are still expensive, are continuing to be studied extensively. While the outpatient antibody treatments aren’t perfect, they are an option to offer her patients in a clinic setting, and to help relieve the strain on overwhelmed hospitals.

Finally, Patel recognizes that many Americans are experiencing COVID-19 fatigue, but she says now more than ever “the most important thing we can do is to refresh and reinvigorate the basics” of virus mitigation efforts.

Latest Stories

  • Trump White House begins packing up

    One day after President Trump was impeached for the second time and with less than a week to go before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, the Trump White House began cleaning out its desks on Thursday.

  • U.S. now says no evidence of 'kill capture teams' at U.S. Capitol

    The top federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C. said on Friday there is no "direct evidence" to suggest that rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol had formed "kill capture teams." The comments by Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin appeared to be an effort to walk back claims federal prosecutors in Arizona had made in a court filing late on Thursday, in which they alleged there was evidence that rioters intended "to capture and assassinate elected officials." Sherwin said that his office is leading the prosecution effort, but as local offices help to run down suspects in their districts, there may have been a "disconnect" on the evidence obtained so far in the cases.

  • Texas realtor who took private jet is charged in Capitol riot

    Jennifer Ryan faces charges of disorderly conduct and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful entry.

  • Georgia's First Vietnamese American State Rep Wears Áo Dài to Swear-In

    Bee Nguyen, Georgia's first Vietnamese American state representative, donned an áo dài to her swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday. Regarded as the most popular national costume of Vietnam, the áo dài for women is a long dress with a contoured top that flows over loose-fitting trousers that reach the sole of the feet. Nguyen, 39, decided to wear the garment in response to the Capitol siege on Jan. 6, in which rioters carried the South Vietnamese flag.

  • More Inside Artist Jorge Pardo's Transformed Bushwick Carriage House

    When it came to the lighting in his home, Pardo drew inspiration from the insides of fruits, nuts, and seeds, as well as sea creatures and machine parts.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • How Biden's new COVID-19 vaccination plan could turn the tide of the pandemic

    So far, America’s vaccine rollout has been “a dismal failure,” as Biden put it. Yet for all the justified concern over America’s rate of vaccination, signs of hope are starting to emerge.

  • Pentagon says US has dropped to 2,500 troops in Afghanistan

    The U.S. military has met its goal of reducing the number of troops in Afghanistan to about 2,500 by Friday, a drawdown that may have violated a last-minute congressional prohibition. The reduction could complicate matters for the incoming Biden administration, which must determine how to handle a Trump administration commitment to the Taliban to remove all U.S. military, intelligence and contractor personnel from Afghanistan by May as a move to spur peace negotiations. Senior U.S. commanders are skeptical of the Taliban's stated commitment to peace, although they have said they can accomplish their mission in Afghanistan with 2,500 troops.

  • Australia to kill pigeon that made extraordinary journey from Oregon

    A racing pigeon has survived an extraordinary 13,000-kilometer (8,000-mile) Pacific Ocean crossing from the United States to find a new home in Australia. Now authorities consider the bird a quarantine risk and plan to kill it.

  • The White House said it was unlocking a vaccine reserve — but it was reportedly already empty

    A reserve of second-dose COVID-19 vaccines set to be repurposed as first doses is already empty, state and federal officials briefed on distribution plans tell The Washington Post.Both the coronavirus vaccines currently authorized in the U.S. require two doses to be fully effective. So when distribution of first doses began, the Trump administration held back matching second doses to make sure recipients would be fully protected against COVID-19. Amid a massive demand for more doses, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced earlier this week that the department would begin doling out those reserved doses to more people, saying increased production speed would make up for the soon-to-be-depleted reserve.But as officials soon learned, the federal government had stopped stockpiling second dose vaccines weeks ago, they tell the Post. Both first and second doses were instead taken right off the manufacturing line. That meant Azar's announcement reportedly released a stockpile that didn't exist. The U.S. had already reached its maximum distribution capacity, and new doses distributors were expecting next week weren't coming, the Post reports.HHS spokesperson Michael Pratt confirmed in an email to the Post that the last of the reserve had been taken out for shipment this weekend. He didn't acknowledge Azar's comments, but said Operation Warp Speed had "always intended to transition from holding second doses in reserve as manufacturing stabilizes and we gained confidence in the ability for a consistent flow of vaccines." he also said states had only ordered 75 percent of the vaccines available to them. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com Trump's vaccine delay is getting suspicious The worst-case scenario for America's immediate future 5 scathing cartoons about Trump's second impeachment

  • Local newspapers turn on Lauren Boebert as 68 state politicians demand investigation into Capitol riot role

    Lauren Boebert is under fire for sharing details about the location of the House speaker during the Capitol riots

  • Turkey says turning back on S-400s 'problematic', seeks U.S. dialogue

    Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said it would be "very problematic" for Ankara to turn back on its purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems but expressed hope that a dispute with the United States on the issue could be resolved through dialogue. Akar also reiterated that Turkey was in talks with Russia on obtaining a second consignment of the S400 defence systems. Washington slapped sanctions on NATO ally Turkey's Defence Industry Directorate (SSB), its chief Ismail Demir and three other employees last month following its acquisition of the S-400s.

  • Capitol rioters see Ashli Babbitt as a martyr — and themselves as innocent patriots

    Rather than triggering a reality check, for many, the fallout from last week’s events seems to have only reaffirmed the conspiratorial beliefs and manipulated outrage that drew them to Washington in the first place. 

  • Wisconsin teen charged with killing infant daughter in woods

    A 16-year-old boy has admitted fatally shooting his newborn daughter and leaving her body inside a fallen tree in the woods in southern Wisconsin, according to prosecutors. Logan Kruckenburg-Anderson, of Albany, is charged as an adult with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. According to a criminal complaint, the teen took the infant shortly after she was born Jan. 5 to a wooded area in Albany, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee, placed her inside a fallen tree and shot her twice in the head.

  • Trump Jr wanted for questioning by DC attorney general over alleged inaugural funds abuse

    Karl Racine ‘extremely confident’ US president’s eldest son broke law

  • EU states warn of risks to vaccination credibility as Pfizer slows supplies

    European governments said the credibility of their COVID-19 vaccination programmes was at risk on Friday after U.S. pharmaceutical firm Pfizer announced a temporary slowdown of deliveries of its vaccines. Shots developed by Pfizer with its German partner BioNTech began being delivered in the European Union at the end of December, but around nine of the 27 EU governments complained of "insufficient" doses at a meeting this week, a participant said. Pfizer initially said deliveries were proceeding on schedule, but then on Friday announced there would be a temporary impact on shipments in late January to early February caused by changes to manufacturing processes to boost output.

  • Sasse: Capitol Rioters ‘Weren’t Drunks Who Got Rowdy — They Were Terrorists’

    Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) on Friday called for the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week to be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” saying those who participated in the unrest that left five dead were “terrorists attacking this country’s constitutionally-mandated transfer of power.” Sasse’s comments come after the Department of Justice said in court documents that the rioters breached the Capitol with the intent to “capture and assassinate elected officials.” In a memo requesting that “QAnon shaman” Jacob Anthony Chansley be kept in detention, Justice Department lawyers in Arizona wrote that “strong evidence, including Chansley’s own words and actions at the Capitol” show that the intent was to harm elected officials. Sasse said it would be “wrong” of “rage-peddlers” to “try to whitewash the attack on the Capitol, saying that a few bad apples got out of control.” “Every American needs to understand what the Department of Justice has just made public: Investigators have strong evidence to suggest that some of the rioters who stormed the United States Capitol planned to kidnap and possibly assassinate the Vice President,” he said. “These men weren’t drunks who got rowdy — they were terrorists attacking this country’s constitutionally-mandated transfer of power,” he added. “They failed, but they came dangerously close to starting a bloody constitutional crisis.” He concluded: “They must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The FBI is investigating widespread calls for violence across the country and every American has an obligation to lower the temperature.” Last week, before the House impeached President Trump for a second time on an “incitement of insurrection” charge, Sasse had vowed to consider any articles of impeachment against Trump that came before the Senate. “The House, if they come together and have a process, I will definitely consider whatever articles they might move,” Sasse said in an interview with CBS. “I believe the president has disregarded his oath of office…what he did was wicked.”

  • White Army vet charged in shooting Black girl at Trump rally

    A white military veteran shot and wounded a 15-year-old girl when he fired his gun into a car carrying four Black teenagers during a tense confrontation at a rally in support of President Donald Trump near the Iowa Capitol last month. Michael McKinney, 25, is charged with attempted murder in the Dec. 6 shooting in Des Moines. McKinney, who was heavily armed and wearing body armor, told police he fired the shot in self-defense.

  • Biden nominates Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to DNC post

    Bottoms is set to be vice chair in charge of the campaign organization’s civic engagement and voter protection. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden as a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee. In the role, Bottoms would be in charge of civic engagement and voter protection.

  • Analysis - Less for more in Turkey: costly food starves economic rebound

    Food has become so expensive in Turkey that some people are spending what money they have to stock up on rice and pasta to avoid swallowing even higher prices in the months ahead. With surveys showing pantries are thinning out, Erdogan may need to do more about basic living costs even after installing a new central bank chief who in November pledged to tame inflation.

  • Washington can expect a "new normal" — even after Biden's inauguration

    D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Friday that the city should expect a "new normal" for security — even after President-elect Biden's inauguration. The state of play: Inaugurations are usually a point of celebration in D.C., but over 20,000 troops are now patrolling Washington streets in an unprecedented preparation for Biden's swearing-in on Jan. 20. Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America. * Fencing surrounds the U.S. Capitol, armored vehicles are deployed and swaths of public transport have been shut down. Why it matters: New details show that rioters were just minutes away from reaching lawmakers. Posts on right-wing social media show that Vice President Pence was a primary target of the attack. * The Washington Post reports that Pence's evacuation route put him mere seconds away from being within eyesight of the mob. * A Capitol Police officer potentially saved the vice president from harm by luring protesters in the wrong direction.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi argued on Friday that "we've really lost our innocence in this." * She suggests there may be a need to prosecute members of Congress who aided rioters in the raid — showcasing an extraordinary degree of distrust within America's legislative branch.The bottom line: Biden says he's "not afraid" to take his oath of office outside — but there are obvious concerns for his safety next week. Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.