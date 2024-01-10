New Department of Labor rule could reclassify countless gig workers as employees

It’s scheduled to go into effect in March, but legal challenges await.

Will Shanklin
·Contributing Reporter
·3 min read
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The US Department of Labor (DOL) published a final rule to the Federal Register on Wednesday that would increase the difficulty of classifying workers as independent contractors. If the rule survives court challenges unscathed, it will replace a business-friendly Trump-era regulation that did the opposite. It’s scheduled to go into effect on March 11.

The new rule, first proposed in 2022, could have profound implications for companies like Uber and DoorDash that rely heavily on gig workers. It would mandate that workers who are “economically dependent” on a company be considered employees.

The rule restores a pre-Trump precedent of using six factors to determine workers’ classification. These include their opportunity for profit or loss, the financial stake and nature of resources the worker has invested in the work, the work relationship’s permanence, the employer’s degree of control over the person’s work, how essential the person’s work is to the employer’s business and the worker’s skill and initiative.

In its decision to publish the new guidance, the DOL cites a “longstanding precedent” in the courts predating the Trump administration’s hard right turn. “A century of labor protections for working people is premised on the employer-employee relationship,” Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su said in a press call with Bloomberg.

“Misclassifying employees as independent contractors is a serious issue that deprives workers of basic rights and protections,” Su wrote in the announcement post. “This rule will help protect workers, especially those facing the greatest risk of exploitation, by making sure they are classified properly and that they receive the wages they’ve earned.”

Uber Eats and Deliveroo takeaway delivery cycle couriers on 30th March 2023 in London, United Kingdom. Uber Eats is an online food ordering and delivery platform launched by Uber in 2014. It acts as an intermediary between independent takeaway food outlets and customers, with thousands of cycle couriers delivering food by bicycle and other forms of transport. Gig workers are independent contractors, online platform workers, contract firm workers, on-call workers and temporary workers. Gig workers enter into formal agreements with on-demand companies to provide services to the companys clients. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

If the rule takes effect, it’s expected to increase employer costs. The US Chamber of Commerce, a non-government lobby for business interests, unsurprisingly opposes it. “It is likely to threaten the flexibility of individuals to work when and how they want and could have significant negative impacts on our economy,” Marc Freedman, VP of the US Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement to Reuters.

DoorDash sounds optimistic that the rule wouldn’t apply to its workforce. “We are confident that Dashers are properly classified as independent contractors under the FLSA, and we do not anticipate this rule causing changes to our business,” the company wrote in a statement. “We will continue to engage with the Department of Labor, Congress, and other stakeholders to find solutions that ensure Dashers maintain their flexibility while gaining access to new benefits and protections.”

Groups with similar views are expected to mount legal challenges to the rule before it goes into effect. A previous attempt by the Biden Administration to void the Trump-era rules met such a fate when a federal judge blocked the DOL’s reversal.

Although the most prominent theoretical applications of the rule would be with gig economy apps like DoorDash, Lyft and Uber, it could stretch to sectors including healthcare, trucking and construction. “The department is seeing misclassifications in places it hasn’t seen it before,” Wage and Hour Division Administrator Jessica Looma said to Bloomberg on Monday. “Health care, construction, janitorial, and even restaurant workers who are often living paycheck to paycheck are some of the most vulnerable workers.”

Recommended Stories

  • European Commission agrees to new rules that will protect gig workers rights

    Gig workers in the EU will soon get new benefits and protections, making it easier for them to receive employment status.

  • European Union lawmakers agree deal to bolster gig worker rights

    The development could deliver a significant boost for millions of gig workers laboring on digital platforms without being afforded workers rights. The EU estimates some 5.5 million people currently laboring for such platforms in the region may be wrongly classified as self employed (aka "bogus self employment"), meaning they are missing out on important labor and social rights protections. The Commission presented its original plan to reform labor laws to boost protections for platform workers back in December 2021, setting out a presumption of employment for workers in a bid to flip the odds on gig economy exploitation.

  • Sennheiser Momentum 4 and Momentum Sport hands-on: Excellent sound in two very different earbuds

    Our first ears-on time with Sennhesier's Momentum True Wireless 4 and Momentum Sport earbuds.

  • The best smart home gadgets for 2024

    Here’s a list of the best smart home gadgets, from smart plugs to robot vacuums, that you can get, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • We tried meat from the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker, and it was delicious

    Finally... a taste of that the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker can do with beef tenderloin.

  • X removes support for NFT profile pictures

    At that time, the company allowed Twitter Blue subscribers to set NFTs minted on Ethereum (ERC-721 or ERC-1155 tokens) as profile pictures, which eventually showed up as hexagons. Users could click/tap on the profile picture to know more about NFTs including details like a collection of the NFT, the contract address, TokenID, and the app with which it was minted. X has now removed all descriptions about the NFT profile picture feature from its X Premium support page.

  • Meistrari didn’t see a good solution for prompt engineering, so it’s building one

    Artificial intelligence continues to dominate the world of technology, and over in Brazil, the Meistrari team wants to help developers conquer it. Rodrigo Bobrow and Henrique Cunha started the company in 2023 after seeing how difficult it was to build AI orchestration, specifically prompt engineering. Prompt is the instruction given to another LLM, which defines the quality of the output, Bobrow explained.

  • The ASUS AirVision M1 is a wearable display for multi-taskers

    ASUS has introduced quite a lengthy list of products at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, including a high-tech eyewear called the AirVision M1.

  • Apple pulls Binance, Kraken, other crypto apps from India App Store

    Apple has pulled apps of at least nine crypto exchanges including Binance and Kraken from its App Store in India, less than two weeks after most of these global firms were flagged for operating "illegally" in the country. Financial Intelligence Unit, an Indian government agency that scrutinizes financial transactions, late last month issued show cause notices to nine crypto firms and alleged that they weren't compliant with India's anti-money laundering rules. FIU had asked India's IT Ministry to block websites of all the nine services in India.

  • Twitch is laying off another 500 employees

    The Amazon-owned livestreaming platform will cut 35% of its staff, or roughly 500 employees, Bloomberg reports, and will announce the reduction as early as this week. Twitch did not immediately respond to TechCrunch's request for comment. Shortly after Twitch co-founder and longtime CEO Emmett Shear handed the reigns to its now-CEO Dan Clancy, the company laid off 400 employees.

  • Scammers steal entire driveway from Florida woman's house

    Florida resident Amanda Brochu came home to find her entire driveway missing. Law enforcement officials say she was the victim of an overpayment scam.

  • Substack won't commit to proactively removing Nazi content, ensuring further fallout

    Substack has industry-leading newsletter tools and a platform that independent writers flock to, but its recent content moderation missteps could prove costly. In late November, the Atlantic reported that a search of the publishing platform "turns up scores of white-supremacist, neo-Confederate, and explicitly Nazi newsletters on Substack—many of them apparently started in the past year." Substack writers took note, and a letter collecting the signatures from almost 250 authors on the platform pressed the company to explain its decision to publish and profit from neo-Nazis and other white supremacists.

  • Stairs are no obstacle for this delivery bot's squishy wheels

    Stairs and curbs are the bane of many a delivery bot, and generally the solution has been to avoid them. CEO Choi Jin explained that the company, short for "mobile innovation," developed the technology over a few years at Hyundai but only spun out last year.

  • SEC says 'unauthorized' message about bitcoin ETF approvals not accurate

    SEC Chair Gary Gensler said that a message on X claiming the regulator had granted approvals for bitcoin ETFs was "unauthorized" and inaccurate.

  • Russell Wilson's future with Broncos in limbo; Sean Payton says, 'He'll be the first to know'

    Wilson and Payton have been in communication since the quarterback said the Broncos benched him due to contract talks.

  • OrCam Hear hands-on: A surprisingly effective voice isolation platform for people with hearing loss

    OrCam's latest product is an app that not only reduces background noise in conversations but helps you focus on the voices of people speaking around you.

  • Intel is bringing AI to autos with new chips at CES 2024

    Intel is building a new line of chips to bring AI to future cars and trucks.

  • Fidelity National Financial says hackers stole data on 1.3 million customers

    Real estate services giant Fidelity National Financial has confirmed hackers stole data on 1.3 million of its customers during a November cyberattack that knocked the company offline for a week. The filing did not say what specific customer data was stolen, but said FNF is providing credit monitoring and identity theft services to affected customers, suggesting that the stolen customer information was personal or sensitive in nature. FNF said it "contained" the cyberattack on November 26 following a week-long outage that virtually froze all of the company and much of its subsidiaries' operations.

  • ‘Pokémon with guns’ satire Palworld launches in Early Access on January 19

    Palworld, often described as “Pokémon with guns,” finally has an Early Access release date. The game also tackles labor exploitation themes with a sardonic sense of humor, while adding (likely) just enough changes to evade Nintendo’s lawyers.

  • All 737-9 Max jets to remain grounded until Boeing sends new instructions, FAA says

    Boeing’s efforts to get its grounded 737–9 Max back in service hit a snag after the Federal Aviation Administration deemed its remediation efforts lacking.