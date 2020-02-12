Sanders narrowly wins New Hampshire primary, but Democratic race remains in flux

Sen. Bernie Sanders pulled out a narrow victory in New Hampshire’s Democratic primary on Tuesday, the Associated Press projected, with two more moderate candidates, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, close on his heels.

With 90 percent of the vote counted, Sanders, the Vermont independent, was also declared the winner by CBS, CNN, ABC and NBC. He led Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., by less than 2 percent of the vote. Klobuchar, the senator from Minnesota, came in third place.

In 2016, when the Democratic primary was was essentially a two-person race, Sanders cruised to victory over Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire by a margin of over 22 points, earning 60 percent of the vote.

“Let me say that this victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” Sanders said in Manchester, prompting his supporters to chant “Bernie beats Trump!” in response.

Sanders asserted that he was two for two in the first contests of the Democratic primary.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks during a primary night event on February 11, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) More

“The reason that we won tonight in New Hampshire, that we won last week in Iowa, is because of the hard work of so many volunteers,” Sanders said.

When it comes to delegates awarded to the candidates on Tuesday, however, Sanders tied Buttigieg in New Hampshire with nine delegates apiece. Klobuchar earned six delegates.

Despite tensions between some of his supporters and Buttigieg’s, Sanders pledged that, whoever ended up as the nominee, “We are going to unite together and defeat the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country.”

A little more than a week after upsetting Sanders in the Iowa caucus delegate count, Buttigieg nearly pulled off a second improbable win in the Granite State.

“You asserted that famous independent streak,” Buttigieg told his supporters in a speech in Nashua, adding that the results showed that “We are here to stay.”

Congratulating Sanders on his “strong showing tonight,” Buttigieg stressed that his competitors for the Democratic nomination are “on the same team.”

Klobuchar used her speech Tuesday to try to introduce herself to Americans — especially those in the states with a more diverse electorate that are next to cast votes — who may have missed her strong debate performances.

“Hello, America, I’m Amy Klobuchar, and I will beat Donald Trump,” the senator said, telling New Hampshire residents,“because of you, we are taking this campaign to Nevada. We are going to South Carolina, and we are taking this message of unity to the country.”

Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Ind., at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Nashua on Tuesday. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid) More

The news was less encouraging for other candidates in the crowded field. After a disappointing eighth-place finish, businessman Andrew Yang, who ran on a pledge to institute a universal basic income, announced he was ending his long-shot bid for the White House.

“I will support whoever is the Democratic nominee,” Yang told his supporters.

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., also exited the race, after failing to register in the final standings.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Duval Patrick said he would make a decision on his campaign’s future on Wednesday.

New Hampshire’s 24 delegates are awarded proportionally, but a candidate must meet a 15 percent threshold of support in order to receive a share. In perhaps the biggest surprise of the night, two former frontrunners, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who finished in fourth place, and former Vice President Joe Biden, who came in fifth, each received less than 10 percent of the vote and will not earn any delegates there.