This new mom thought she had hemorrhoids — it turned out to be colorectal cancer

As a nurse, Lauren Riccotone had always been proactive about her health care, but in 2015 she was young and healthy and didn’t think twice about the occasional spot of blood that appeared on her toilet paper. “I thought it was just a hemorrhoid or something I ate — I wasn’t too worried,” Riccotone, now 37, recalls.

Her husband, Chris, still urged her to get a colonoscopy — a procedure, done under sedation, to evaluate gastrointestinal problems, such as changes in bowel habits and rectal bleeding, as well as to detect colorectal polyps and cancer in either the large intestine (colon) and rectum. She agreed, and on the day of the colonoscopy, they got an unexpected surprise. “I went through all the preparation for the procedure, including a pregnancy test,” Lauren tells Yahoo Lifestyle. “But just as I was getting ready to have anesthesia, the results came in: I was pregnant.”

Thrilled by the unexpected news, Lauren decided to put off the colonoscopy, as she didn’t want to subject her unborn baby to anesthesia. She sailed through her pregnancy, and Lauren and her obstetrician attributed the occasional bleeding to pregnancy-related hemorrhoids or constipation. On January 9, 2016, she gave birth to baby girl Charlie Elizabeth.

Lauren Riccotone with her husband Chris. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Riccotone)

Caught up in the realities of new motherhood, Lauren didn’t even think to reschedule her colonoscopy. But two weeks after giving birth, disaster struck: “I went to the bathroom and suddenly there was blood everywhere, from both my rectum and vagina,” she recalls. “I was so dizzy and weak I could barely stand.”

Concerned that it was some sort of delivery complication, Chris rushed from his job as a paramedic to bring Lauren to the emergency room. She was diagnosed with colitis, or inflammation of the colon lining. “I had a two-week-old I was trying to nurse, so I managed to get discharged after about 48 hours with the condition that I get an immediate colonoscopy,” she says.

She went in expecting a diagnosis of hemorrhoids and left stunned: Lauren had stage 3B colorectal cancer. “When I woke up from the procedure, the nurse gave me a big hug and told me she was getting my husband, which I thought was weird,” she remembers. “Even after getting the news, I was in total shock. I didn’t cry — I was in total disbelief. I was so young, and I had no family history of colon cancer. It just didn’t seem possible.”

Since Lauren was a nurse, and her husband a paramedic, they were well versed in the local medical community and were able to get a next day appointment with Sanjay Reddy, MD, a surgical oncologist at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia. “The tumor was so large that Dr. Reddy told me it would have perforated my intestine within days,” she says. But she walked out with Reddy’s cell phone number and a sense of reassurance. “I automatically really liked him — I came in with a ton of questions and he sat down with me and made sure to go through them all,” Lauren says. “I felt very comfortable in his care.”

In March 2016, Reddy performed surgery. “It killed me to be separated from my daughter — the surgery was on Good Friday, and Chris brought her to visit on Easter, and all I could think was thank god she is so little she won’t remember that Mommy is sick,” says Lauren.