New movies, TV shows, sports on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more in January 2024

A new year means a new selection of movies and TV shows landing streaming sites like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Crave and more in January.

True Detective: Night Country premieres this month, which Canadians can watch on Crave, and the thrilling film Society of the Snow arrives on Netflix in January.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) gets another spinoff series with Echo, and Craig Gillespie's film Dumb Money lands on Prime Video.

For reality TV fans, January will end with the Season 11 premiere of Vanderpump Rules. While sports lovers can watch this month's Premier League matches with Fubo.

What to watch on Netflix: New TV shows and movies

Society of the Snow - Jan. 4

J.A. Bayona's Spanish-language film is an adaptation of the book by Pablo Vierci, who was among the members of the rugby team on Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 that crashed in the Andes in 1972.

Completely trapped in one of the most remote environments, they had to take extreme measures to try to stay alive, including cannibalism.

Bayona's movie looks absolutely striking, and the emotions of the characters cut so deep for the audience, it's an absolutely riveting film to watch.

Griselda - Jan. 25

Ever since the very first images were released of Modern Family star, Sofía Vergara, looking almost unrecognizable as Griselda Blanco, people have been incredibly curious about Griselda, from Narcos showrunner Eric Newman.

The series is about the woman who developed one of the most profitable cartels in history, taking place in Miami in the 1970s and 1980s.

What to watch on Disney+: New TV shows and movies

Echo - Jan. 9

Maya Lopez, played by Alaqua Cox, gets a spinoff in the MCU with Echo. The five-episode series sees Maya return home, to Oklahoma’s Choctaw Nation, and explore the legacy of the character's Native American ancestors.

Echo also marks the return of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), and the cast includes Devery Jacobs, from the Kahnawàke Mohawk Territory.

Violett Beane and Mandy Patinkin in "Death and Other Details" on Disney+ in Canada Jan. 16 (Hulu)

Death and Other Details - Jan. 16

If you're a fan of shows like The White Lotus, Only Murders in the Building, or the movie The Menu, then Death and Other Details needs to be next on your watch list.

Starring Violett Beane and Mandy Patinkin, the 10-episode series is a murder mystery tale that unfolds on the luxurious SS Varuna, a restored ocean liner on the Mediterranean.

What to watch on Prime Video: New TV shows and movies

Role Play - Jan. 12

Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo play a couple who live in New Jersey, with their two kids, but Emma (Cuoco) is secretly an assassin.

Dave (Oyelowo) finds out more and more about his wife's secret, after they decide to spice up their marriage with a bit of role play.

Dumb Money - Jan. 13

Director Craig Gillespie's film Dumb Money, starring Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, Pete Davidson and America Ferrera, chronicles the circumstances of the GameStop scandal.

Keith Gill, "Roaring Kitty," played by Dano, put his money into GameStop stock and would post about his experience on the Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets. The popularity of his advice drove up GameStop’s stock price, getting the attention of investors and hedge funds.

What to watch on Crave: New TV shows and movies

True Detective: Night Country - Jan. 14

Taking place in Alaska, detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) have to find eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station, but vanish.

299 Queen Street West - Jan. 26

Learn more about the history of MuchMusic in the documentary 299 Queen Street West, with director Sean Menard dipping into the archives, in addition to conducting interviews with VJs including Steve Anthony, Rick Campanelli, Monika Deol, Denise Donlon, Erica Ehm, Namugenyi Kiwanuka, Sook-Yin Lee and George Stroumboulopoulos.

What to watch on Apple TV+: New TV shows and movies

Criminal Record - Jan. 10

In a new crime thriller starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo, two detectives get wrapped up in an old murder case, after new information comes to light.

The eight-episode series is set in London, with Jumbo playing the younger detective starting her career, while Capaldi has his legacy to protect.

Masters of the Air - Jan. 26

Based on Donald L. Miller’s novel, executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, the series is set during World War II, specifically about the men of the 100th Bomb Group striking against Nazi Germany.

The nine-episode series stars Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook and Ncuti Gatwa.

What to watch on Paramount+: New TV shows and movies

FBI True Season 4 - Jan. 5

Agents meet at a bar near FBI’s New York headquarters, where they talk with their law enforcement colleagues and share stories about some of their most dangerous cases.

Self Reliance - Jan. 12

A movie written, directed by and starring Jake Johnson, his character Tommy is offered $1 million to participate in a game, where he has to outwit hunters trying to kill. None of his friends believe this game is real, but Tommy needs them to execute his strategy to win.

What to watch on Hayu: New TV shows

Vanderpump Rules - Jan. 31

After the "Scandavol" drama completely shook up the world of reality TV, the Vanderpump Rules cast is back for Season 11, and it's expected to be a heated season.

The cast will include Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent and James Kennedy, with Ally Lewber and Brock Davies making appearances as well. Notably, Rachel Leviss appears to not be involved.

What to watch on CBC Gem: New TV shows and movies

Wild Cards - Jan. 10

A comedic crime procedural, Cole Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) is a detective who was demoted to the maritime unit. When he meets con woman Max Mitchell (Vanessa Morgan), she actually helps him solve a crime. Ellis gets an opportunity to redeem himself as a detective, and Max can stay out of jail, if they can keep working together to solve cases.

Son of a Critch - Jan. 9

Based on Mark Critch's memoir, Son of a Critch returns with Mark (played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) now entering grade nine at school, in Newfoundland.

What to watch on Fubo

Premier League

Heading into the new year with Aston Villa, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur leading the league, January fixtures include Manchester United vs. Tottenham on Jan. 14, Aston Villa vs. Newcastle on Jan. 30 and Liverpool vs. Chelsea on Jan. 31.

