New release of Stephen Miller emails show him pushing link of immigrants to crime

On July 15, 2015, Stephen Miller, at that time an aide to Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, sent an email to Breitbart writer Katie McHugh with the subject line: “more lies about new america.” In the body of the email was a link to a Wall Street Journal op-ed titled, “The Mythical Connection Between Immigrants and Crime.”

In the piece, Jason L. Riley, a senior fellow at the conservative Manhattan Institute, points out that, contrary to the claims about immigrant crime being espoused by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, whose administration Miller now serves as senior policy adviser, “numerous studies going back more than a century have shown that immigrants — regardless of nationality or legal status — are less likely than the native population to commit violent crimes or to be incarcerated.”

Stephen Miller. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: AP, Getty Images) More

That finding contradicts the message that was at the heart of Trump’s campaign and that Miller himself has advanced in the White House — that immigrants, especially from Mexico and Central America, are to be feared and shunned as criminals. And it undercuts a central feature of Trump’s immigration policy, also largely inspired by Miller, which is to discourage immigration by all means possible, including the forced separation of children from their parents at the border.

Miller’s email is one of several highlighted in the fourth installment of a series by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which has analyzed more than 900 emails between Miller and editors at Breitbart News ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

The particular emails referenced in the SPCL reports were provided to Yahoo News for review. Among other things, they seem to offer new evidence of Miller’s well-established hard-line views that would eventually shape the Trump administration’s immigration policies. The piece published by the SPLC Monday focuses on Miller’s apparent fixation on and promotion of a widely debunked narrative about immigrants and violent crime.

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller, left. (Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/AP) More

Earlier releases showed how Miller dabbled in nationalist and white-supremacist ideology.

After dismissing as “lies” the conclusions of Riley’s op-ed, Miller subsequently pressed McHugh and others at Breitbart to devote more coverage to crimes committed by immigrants, particularly those of color, describing individual stories about alleged terror plots by Muslim refugees and arrests of immigrants from Latin America as evidence of larger trends resulting from lax immigration policies.

“It has never been easier in American history for illegal aliens to commit crimes of violence against Americans,” Miller declared in a message sent to McHugh from his Senate.gov email address on Jan. 5, 2016.

McHugh, who was fired by the right-wing website in 2017 for anti-Muslim tweets but says she has since renounced far-right ideology, leaked the trove of 900-plus emails to the SPLC.



McHugh told the SPLC that she was introduced to Miller by Breitbart editors in 2015 “with an understanding he would influence the direction of her reporting.” Many of the emails show how Miller not only suggested topics for Breitbart to cover, but in some cases dictated the specific framing, source material and even homepage placement of articles that later showed up on the website.