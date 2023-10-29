New report reveals details on the three M3 chips Apple may launch Monday night

Apple is planning to debut three M3 chips at its “Scary Fast” Mac event Monday night, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman — the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max. The event is set to kick off at 8 PM ET and is expected to bring multiple hardware announcements. Gurman previously reported that the company is prepping a new 24-inch iMac which could make an appearance tomorrow, along with upgraded MacBook Pros running the new M3 series.

In the Power On newsletter, Gurman writes that the standard M3 chip is likely to sport an eight-core CPU and 10-core GPU like the M2, but with improvements to performance speed and memory. He also notes the company is testing multiple configurations for both the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. We may see an M3 Pro with 12-core CPU/18-core GPU and the option for a pricier 14-core CPU with a 20-core GPU. Meanwhile, the M3 Max could come with 16 CPU cores and either 32 or 40 GPU cores.

We won’t know anything for sure until Apple's unusually-timed October event starts tomorrow night. Thankfully, that’s not a long time to wait. Join us here to watch as it all unfolds.