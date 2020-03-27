New Yahoo News/YouGov coronavirus poll: 59 percent of Americans say Trump's Easter timeline is 'too soon' to restart economy

A large majority of Americans disagree with President Trump that the nation’s battle against the coronavirus is winding down and that normal economic activity should resume sooner rather than later, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — and that divide appears to be eroding public trust in Trump’s leadership during the pandemic.

As the virus continues to spread exponentially — the U.S. now leads the world in cases with more than 85,000 — the poll found that 59 percent of Americans think that Easter, which falls on April 12, is too soon to “open the country up for business,” even though the president has repeatedly said he hopes to do just that. Just 20 percent said Easter would be “about right.”

By the same token, only 21 percent of Americans think that “the cure” — in this case, the sort of shelter-in-place orders now in force in New York and California — is “worse than the disease.” A full 79 percent agree with public health experts who say that such restrictions are the “only way” to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Asked how long they expected coronavirus to be a serious problem for them and their communities, a plurality (38 percent) said more than three months, the longest timeline among the five options.

And 58 percent of Americans believe that ignoring the virus and returning to normal life would lead to “many deaths,” compared with 32 percent who predicted that only “a few” would die.

As a result, most Americans who say they have heard from Trump during the crisis believe that he is doing only a fair or poor job on a variety of leadership metrics, including unifying the country (56 percent fair or poor); organizing the government’s response (53 percent fair or poor); communicating with the public (51 percent fair or poor); listening to scientists (54 percent fair or poor); relating to problems faced by average Americans (55 percent fair or poor); and taking bold actions (52 percent fair or poor).

Asked whether they approve or disapprove of the way Trump has handled the coronavirus overall, 49 percent said they disapproved and 43 percent said they approved. Sixty percent said the Trump administration was not adequately prepared to deal with the pandemic, versus only 25 percent who said the opposite — a net 14 percentage point shift against the president since the last Yahoo News/YouGov poll two weeks ago.

In contrast, 60 percent of Americans rated their state and local governments’ handling of the coronavirus as either excellent or good.

The survey wasn’t all bad news for Trump: His approval rating for handling the coronavirus ticked up 2 points over the past two weeks, and the share of Americans who are satisfied his administration is doing everything it can to stop the virus rose 3 points, from 37 percent to 40 percent. Other polls have found pluralities of Americans approving of Trump's coronavirus response, and his average job-approval rating has improved amid the crisis.

The poll made it clear that the country has become much more worried about coronavirus over the past two weeks. Back then, only 37 percent of Americans were paying “very close” attention to the virus; now that number is 50 percent. Previously, only 29 percent said there had been coronavirus cases in their community; now that number is 60 percent. The share of Americans who believe it’s either somewhat or very likely they will become infected rose 15 points, from 25 percent to 40 percent. Two weeks ago, a plurality of Americans (44 percent) said the threat of coronavirus had been exaggerated; today, that number has fallen by half (to 22 percent), while a full 62 percent now say the threat is not exaggerated.