  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New Yahoo News/YouGov poll: At 100 days, Americans say Biden has faced bigger challenges and performed better than Trump

Andrew Romano
·West Coast Correspondent
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Americans believe that President Biden faced bigger challenges than his predecessor Donald Trump during his first 100 days in office — and performed better than Trump despite those difficulties, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

The survey of 1,558 U.S. adults, which was conducted from April 27 to April 29, found that less than a third say Trump’s challenges were bigger than Biden’s (31 percent) or that Trump performed better (32 percent) during the first 100 days of his presidency. Pluralities say Biden has performed better than Trump (41 percent) in the face of greater obstacles (37 percent).

The favorable comparison with Trump underscores a broader takeaway for Biden: At the historic 100-day mark, Americans largely approve of his presidency. In fact, Biden’s overall approval rating has now climbed to 54 percent, the highest it has ever been in a Yahoo News/YouGov poll. His disapproval rating stands at just 37 percent.

In contrast, Trump’s approval rating never averaged more than 48 percent, a peak he reached five days into his tenure; at 100 days, 53 percent of Americans disapproved of Trump’s performance, while just 42 percent approved. A majority of Americans continued to disapprove of Trump for the remainder of his presidency.

When Biden took office, he bet that voters would judge his presidency on one thing and one thing only: his approach to COVID-19 and the economic damage it has inflicted. To date, their assessment has been overwhelmingly positive, and Biden’s emphasis on these issues appears to be driving his overall popularity.

A full 57 percent of Americans, for instance, approve of the way he has handled the pandemic, and even more say they favor the three main goals Biden set for his first 100 days (and then largely achieved): passing a COVID-19 relief package (64 percent favor, 20 percent oppose); administering 200 million COVID-19 vaccines in 100 days (67 percent favor, 14 percent oppose); and reopening a majority of schools (62 percent favor, 15 percent oppose). Even 28 percent of Republicans approve of Biden’s work on COVID-19, more than approve of his approach to any other issue. Among independents, that number rises to 58 percent.

As a result, a sizable majority of Americans say Biden has been either a better president than they expected (39 percent) or about the same (24 percent); just 28 percent say he has been worse. More than three-quarters say he has kept all (12 percent), most (30 percent) or some (24 percent) of his promises, with a majority saying he’s done better on this front than previous presidents (31 percent) or about the same (24 percent).

Joe Biden
President Biden at the White House on Tuesday. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The question going forward is whether Biden can sustain this momentum as he enters a new phase of his presidency that will be defined by his efforts to pass the $4.1 trillion worth of legislation he outlined Wednesday in his first joint address to Congress.

Asked about Biden’s “$2 trillion legislative package designed to modernize America’s infrastructure and combat climate change” — which includes “increasing funding for rural broadband internet access, investing in electric vehicles and providing advanced training for workers in manufacturing and other industries” — 47 percent of Americans say they favor it versus 32 percent who say they do not.

The numbers for Biden’s second big proposal — a “$1.8 trillion legislative package designed to support working families” with “childcare subsidies, national paid family leave and universal pre-K” — are slightly better, at 50 percent favor to 30 percent oppose.

As in previous Yahoo News/YouGov polls, Americans continue to side with Democrats over Republicans over what counts as infrastructure. When asked if legislation should solely address physical structures such as bridges and roads — which is the GOP’s position — less than a quarter of Americans (23 percent) agree. More than twice that number (51 percent) agree with Biden that the next big bill from Congress should also tackle other types of infrastructure such as energy, water, housing, health care, manufacturing and communications systems. Likewise, a majority of Americans — 53 percent favor to 31 percent oppose — continue to support paying for such a plan by raising taxes on corporations and Americans making more than $400,000.

Yet there are signs that Biden will face new hurdles in the weeks and months ahead. More Americans, for instance, want Congress to spend less (25 percent) or nothing (14 percent) on Biden's proposals rather than “as much as it takes” (38 percent). Partisan pushback is also increasing: While just 36 percent of Republicans opposed prospective COVID-19 relief in late February, 60 percent now say they oppose Biden’s infrastructure and climate change proposal, and 57 percent say they oppose his package for working families.

Meanwhile, Biden receives lower marks from Americans on issues other than COVID-19. In some areas — such as the economy (49 percent approve), race (47 percent approve) and climate change (47 percent) — he maintains net positive ratings. Yet in others — immigration (38 percent approve, 47 percent disapprove) and guns (38 percent approve, 46 percent disapprove) — he is underwater.

And so the prospect for Biden’s next 100 days is mixed. To date, Americans give the president a moderately positive score — 47 percent approve, 30 percent disapprove — for his efforts to “work with Republicans in Congress to pass legislation,” and more of them (42 percent) say Biden is willing to work with Republicans in Congress than say Republicans are willing to work with him (24 percent).

But given the stark polarization of American politics — and the ambitiousness of Biden’s agenda, which includes sweeping bills on immigration, guns, policing and voting rights — it seems unlikely that the president will make much progress on bipartisanship this year.

This could be a problem. Despite disagreement at either side of the political spectrum — 43 percent of self-identified “strong Democrats” want Biden and his party to pass bills without trying to get Republican support, while a full 50 percent of “strong Republicans” want their party to stop all bills proposed by Biden and the Democrats — most Americans still cherish the idea of compromise. Exactly half (50 percent) say they want Biden and the GOP to cooperate “so they can pass bills with support from both sides”; fewer than 1 in 5 say they’d prefer for Democrats to go it alone (18 percent) or Republicans to block everything (16 percent). Even majorities of Democrats (52 percent) and Republicans (52 percent) favor bipartisanship.

______________

The Yahoo News survey was conducted by YouGov using a nationally representative sample of 1,558 U.S. adults interviewed online from April 27 to 29, 2021. This sample was weighted according to gender, age, race and education based on the American Community Survey, conducted by the U.S. Bureau of the Census, as well as 2020 presidential vote (or non-vote), and voter registration status. Respondents were selected from YouGov’s opt-in panel to be representative of all U.S. adults. The margin of error is approximately 2.8 percent.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • Biden golfed once in his first 100 days as president. Trump went 19 times by his 100th day.

    President Joe Biden went to the golf course for the first time on his 87th day in office. Former President Donald Trump went on his 15th day.

  • Australian Politician Loses Court Fight Over Twisted Sister Song

    An Australian politician was ordered Friday to pay Universal Music more than $1 million for using the Twisted Sister song “We’re Not Gonna Take It” in his party’s advertising. The politician, Clive Palmer, who is a billionaire mining magnate, had argued in court that the lyrics of the song used in 2019 election advertising for his United Australia Party, with thrashing guitars and the line “Australia ain’t gonna cop it,” were his own original work. But the band objected strongly after fans asked them about the advertisements on Twitter, and Universal Music, which owns the rights to “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” launched copyright infringement proceedings against Palmer in Australia’s Federal Court. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In a ruling Friday, Justice Anna Katzmann rejected Palmer’s claims about the song, labeling parts of his account “ludicrous” and “fanciful.” Palmer gave evidence during the trial in October that he had been inspired by the 1976 movie “Network,” which features the phrase “I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not gonna take this anymore!” He said he had written down the progression of his ideas at 4 a.m. one day and placed the piece of paper on his bedside table, but a member of his staff had picked it up and thrown it away before he woke. However, the court also heard that a video producer, acting on behalf of Palmer, had approached Universal about licensing Twisted Sister’s 1984 song. Universal quoted a fee of 150,000 Australian dollars ($116,000), and Palmer’s team made a counteroffer of 35,000 Australian dollars, which Universal rejected. Katzmann wrote that Palmer’s denials that there was any causal connection between his song and Twisted Sister’s “defy common sense, fly in the face of the contemporaneous documents and were contradicted by the evidence his own witnesses.” Palmer was ordered to pay Universal Music 500,000 Australian dollars in damages. Katzmann added another 1 million Australian dollars in damages for “flagrant disregard for Universal’s rights” and for giving “false evidence, including concocting a story to exculpate himself, indicating that the need for both punishment and deterrence is high.” The total is equivalent to $1.16 million. Adam Simpson, the lawyer for Universal Music, said the additional damages award was the highest in Australia for music copyright, “and rightly so.” “The court’s determination sends a strong message about the unauthorized use of music, and that Palmer’s conduct was blatant and entirely unacceptable,” he said in an statement. “No matter who you are, copyright cannot be ignored,” he added. Dee Snider, Twisted Sister’s lead singer, also celebrated the win, tweeting: “WE’RE NOT GONNA TAKE COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT ANY MORE!!” The band has clashed with politicians seeking to use “We’re Not Gonna Take It” before. In 2015, Snider initially allowed Donald Trump to use the song as the theme in his presidential campaign, but he later withdrew permission. Palmer’s spokesman, Adam Crook, said via email that Palmer and his legal team would review the judgment and consider an appeal. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • American cities have long struggled to reform their police – but isolated success stories suggest community and officer buy-in might be key

    Getting police and community on board with reforms is crucial for success. Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesThe guilty verdicts delivered against Derek Chauvin on April 20, 2021, represented a landmark moment – but courtroom justice cannot deliver the sweeping changes most Americans feel are needed to improve policing in the U.S. As America continues to grapple with racism and police killings, federal action over police reform has stalled in Congress. But at the state level there is movement and steps toward reform are underway in many U.S. cities, including Philadelphia, Oakland and Portland, Oregon. Many of these efforts are geared toward ending specific practices, such as the granting of qualified immunity, through which officers are shielded from civil lawsuits, and the use of certain police neck holds and no-knock warrants. Mayors and city councils nationwide have also pushed reforms emphasizing accountability and transparency, with many working to create independent oversight commissions. It’s too soon to expect substantial improvement from these recently proposed remedies. But as scholars of criminal justice – one a former police officer of 10 years – we know America has been here before. From Ferguson to Baltimore and Oakland to Chicago, numerous city police departments have undergone transformation efforts following controversial police killings. But these and other reform movements haven’t lived up to their promises. Resisting change After the shooting death in Missouri of unarmed teen Michael Brown in 2014, police in Ferguson agreed to a reform program that included anti-bias training and an agreement to end stop, search and arrest practices that discriminate on the basis of race. But five years into the process, a report by the nonprofit Forward Through Ferguson found the reforms had done little to change policing culture or practice. This was backed up by a Ferguson Civilian Review Board report in July 2020 that found the “disparity in traffic stops between black and white residents appears to be growing.” Similarly, concerns over the quality of Baltimore’s police services persist despite federal oversight and reforms brought in after the death of Freddie Gray in police custody in 2015. Commentators have pointed to a resistance to change among officers and an inability to garner community buy-in as reasons for the slowdown in progress in Baltimore. Part of the problem, as seen with Baltimore, is that federal intervention does not appear to guarantee lasting change. Research shows that Department of Justice regulations aimed at reform only slightly reduce police misconduct. There is also no evidence that national efforts targeting the use of force alone mitigate police killings. Community-led reform One beacon of hope is the Cincinnati Police Department. Twenty years ago, residents in Cincinnati experienced events similar to what many cities have faced in more recent years. An unarmed Black man, Timothy Thomas, was shot dead by officers in 2001, sparking widespread unrest. It led Cincinnati to enter into a different model of reform: a collaborative agreement. After the death of Timothy Thomas in 2001, Cincinnati erupted. Mike Simons/Newsmakers via Getty Images Touted by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch as a national model for community-led police reform, the collaborative agreement saw the police department, civic government, police unions and local civil rights groups act in partnership for a reform program backed by court supervision. The resulting changes to use-of-force policies, a focus on community-based solutions to crime, and robust oversight brought about improved policing. A 2009 Rand evaluation of the collaborative agreement found it resulted in a reduction in crime, positive changes in citizens’ attitudes toward police and fewer racially biased traffic stops. There were also fewer use-of-force incidents and officer and arrestee injuries under the collaborative agreement. But it isn’t perfect. Cincinnati’s Black residents continue to be disproportionately arrested – likely owing to the concentration of crime, service calls and police deployments in predominantly Black neighborhoods. Figures from 2018 show Black Cincinnati residents were roughly three times as likely to be arrested as their white counterparts. Cincinnati’s collaborative agreement contained a number of elements that experts say are needed if police reforms are to be successful: strong leadership, flexible, goal-oriented approaches, effective oversight and externally regulated transparency. Moreover, it depended on police officials’ ability to cultivate community investment and overcome resistance from police officers and police unions. Community confidence is critical to police reform and community safety. When citizens view police as legitimate and trustworthy, they are more likely to report crimes, cooperate during police investigations, comply with directives and work with police to find solutions to crime. Beyond collaboration Efforts like that in Cincinnati that put community engagement at the heart of police reforms undoubtedly are strides in the right direction. But they can go only so far. A noticeable shortcoming in most police reform programs is a focus on what is the right thing to do during confrontations with the public, rather than on trying to avert those situations in the first place. Fatal police shootings often happen during police stops and arrests – situations that carry increased risks of citizen resistance and violent police response. Scaling back low-level enforcement, such as arrests for vagrancy and loitering – much of which has little public safety advantage – and having police partner with civilian responders for mental health, homelessness and drug-related calls, could mean fewer opportunities for violent police encounters. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can get our highlights each weekend.] Some departments have begun to change their enforcement policies along these lines. The Gwinnett County Police Department in Georgia, for example, stopped making arrests and issuing citations for misdemeanor marijuana possession. A 2018 study of traffic stops in Fayetteville, North Carolina, found that redirecting enforcement away from minor infractions – such as broken taillights and expired tags – toward the more serious violations of speeding and running traffic lights resulted in reduced crime and a narrowed racial gap in stops and searches. Removing the trigger Low-level infractions have often been the triggers for police interventions that end in citizen deaths. Eric Garner – who died in 2014 after a New York police officer put him in a banned chokehold – was stopped for selling loose cigarettes. Devoting less time to policing such activity would also free up officers’ time to devote to such endeavors as analyzing crime trends, conducting wellness checks on elderly residents and mentoring community youth. I (Thaddeus Johnson) felt this as a police officer on the street, and I see it as a criminal justice scholar now. The examples of Cincinnati, Ferguson and Baltimore show that getting community buy-in is crucial if attempts to improve policing are to be successful. We believe that evaluating officers’ performance and rewarding them based on community-oriented activities – rather than just the number of stops and arrests – could foster the support necessary for lasting reform.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Thaddeus L. Johnson, Georgia State University and Natasha N. Johnson. Read more:Why this trial was different: Experts react to guilty verdict for Derek ChauvinMilitarization has fostered a policing culture that sets up protesters as ‘the enemy’ Thaddeus L. Johnson is affiliated with the Council on Criminal Justice (Senior Research Fellow). Natasha N. Johnson does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Marilyn Manson Sued for Sexual Assault, Sex Trafficking by ‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Esme Bianco

    Manson’s former manager Tony Ciulla and his management company also accused of trafficking

  • Johnny Crawford, original Mouseketeer and Rifleman star, dies at 75

    The actor, who was nominated for an Emmy at 13, also had a long musical career.

  • The purr-fect addition? White House prepares to add a cat to family - but there's one Major problem

    Joe Biden’s 3-year-old German Shepherd, Major, has not had an easy time at the White House since he moved in. The rescue dog has bitten two members of staff, been accused of defecating on the floor in front of the Diplomatic room and has been signed up for extra training sessions in order to improve his behaviour. At one point, he was even sent back home to Delaware. But now, the rambunctious canine is facing a new threat: a cat. Jill Biden confirmed on Friday that a female feline is “waiting in the wings” and would be joining Major and his more docile big brother, 12-year-old Champ, very soon. Asked if the cat was his idea in a joint interview with his wife on NBC’s Today show, dog lover Mr Biden simply said: “No.”

  • Moderate Democratic U.S. Representative Bustos to retire next year

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos, a moderate Midwesterner who led the House of Representatives Democrats' campaign arm in a disappointing 2020 election, will not run for re-election next year, she said on Friday. The Cook Political Report called Bustos' retirement a "blow" to House Democrats' 2022 election prospects and noted that she is "one of just seven House Democrats representing a seat Donald Trump carried last fall." Bustos joins two other Democrats and three Republicans so far in announcing they would leave Congress after next year.

  • Ma'Khia Bryant's sister called 911 begging to be placed in a new foster home weeks before police shot and killed Bryant, AP reports

    When police told the girl they couldn't move her, she said she would "kill someone in the home" if she didn't get to leave, a police report said.

  • Baltimore man free after spending nearly 4 decades behind bars

    He entered the prison system at just 16-years-old facing a life sentence, but on Thursday, Donald Braxton was a free man. It comes after Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby agreed to support his release after his decades of work while incarcerated.

  • 3 slain while filming poaching in Burkina Faso flown home

    The bodies of two Spanish journalists and an Irish wildlife activist killed by jihadists in Burkina Faso this week while they were filming a documentary on poaching were flown home Friday as several European countries vowed to keep fighting extremism in Africa's Sahel region. David Beriáin, 44, and Roberto Fraile, 47, journalists with long experience in conflict zones, had joined Irish conservationist Rory Young on an anti-poaching patrol led by a special military wildlife force in eastern Burkina Faso when their convoy was ambushed Monday by jihadists. The three Europeans and one Burkinabe soldier were killed, according to Spanish authorities.

  • Taliban says US fought ‘a meaningless war’ as American troops begin withdrawal

    Joe Biden has said he wants all military personnel out of country by 11 September

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • 10 boys and teens among the dead in Israel festival stampede

    At least 10 children and teens younger than 18 were among 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews killed in a stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel, according to a partial list of names published Saturday as the identification of victims in Israel's deadliest civilian disaster continued. Meanwhile, calls were growing louder Saturday for establishing an official commission of inquiry, in part to gauge the responsibility of politicians and senior decision-makers for allowing the mass gathering to take place, despite repeated warnings over the years about safety lapses. The stampede early Friday had cut short the annual festival of Lag BaOmer on Israel’s Mount Meron.

  • Matthews scores twice as Maple Leafs beat Canucks 5-1

    Auston Matthews scored twice to raise his NHL-leading goal total to 38 as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Saturday for their fifth straight win. Adam Brooks, Alex Galchenyuk and Joe Thornton also scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner had two assists and Jack Campbell stopped 26 shots for the North Division’s top team, which finished 5-3-1 against the Canucks this season.

  • Police officers seen laughing at brutal arrest of woman with dementia no longer on force, chief says

    Chief of Loveland Police Department issues apology after release of footage

  • Dallas Cowboys select Kentucky CB Kelvin Joseph with second-round pick in NFL Draft

    The secondary is finally addressed with the selection of Joseph, the 44th overall pick.

  • Newsmax apologises to Dominion security chief over false claims in Trump election conspiracy

    Eric Coomer drops broadcaster from his defamation suit while still maintain case against others, including Rudy Giuliani

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to join under-fire Matt Gaetz at America First rally at retirement community in Florida

    Two controversial Republicans aim to attack Biden’s polices

  • Hyeon-Jong Yang or Brock Holt? Make your pick for Texas Rangers star of the game.

    Yang was terrific in relief of Kohei Arihara, and Holt came up big in his first game against his old team.

  • Warren Buffett faces showdown with ordinary savers over refusal to act on climate crisis

    Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway, refuses to publish information on his company’s climate impact and the risks it faces as temperatures rise; now shareholders are taking a stand. By Ben Chapman