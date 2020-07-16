New Yahoo News/YouGov poll: By three to one, Americans reject Trump’s push to reopen schools despite COVID-19 risk

With coronavirus infections spreading fast and COVID-19 deaths climbing yet again, most Americans say the country is not ready to send children back to school this fall — and they emphatically reject every aspect of President Trump’s new effort to force public schools to fully reopen, according to the latest Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

The survey, which was conducted between July 11 and 14, found a remarkable consensus on the issue of school reopening that transcended party lines, geographic boundaries and demographic divisions.

A full 63 percent of Americans say Trump should not be pressuring schools to reopen. Only 25 percent say he should continue his push. At the same time, a mere 30 percent of Americans believe the Trump Administration is doing everything it can to stop the coronavirus.

Instead, more than three-quarters (77 percent) insist that America’s priority should be to limit the spread of the virus, even if it means students can’t physically return to schools; just 23 percent think America’s priority should be to fully reopen schools this fall, even if it increases the risk to public health.

Majorities of Democrats (95 percent), independents (72 percent), Republicans (58 percent) and parents of K-12 students (72 percent) agreed that reopening schools should take a backseat to public health. The only category of Americans who disagreed, by a slim 51 percent to 49 percent margin, were those who say they intend to vote for Trump in November.

Likewise, fewer than one quarter of Americans (23 percent) favor a return to in-person classes for children in places where there are large numbers of new COVID-19 cases. A majority (52 percent) are opposed. Again, the only group that wants schools to fully reopen in hotspots (45 percent to 29 percent) are self-described Trump voters. Even Republicans are evenly divided on the issue, with 39 percent saying yes and 38 percent saying no.

The consensus becomes even clearer when Americans are asked what they want their own community to do. Given three options, more than 80 percent say they would prefer either all-online classes (42 percent) or a mixture of online and in-person schooling (43 percent). A mere 15 percent say they want classes in their community to be conducted entirely in-person. That percentage remained strikingly low across various groups: white Americans (17 percent), Black Americans (8 percent), Latino Americans (11 percent), suburban residents (13 percent) and even Republicans (28 percent).

The reason isn’t that Americans like remote learning. A plurality of K-12 parents (47 percent) say children learn less in online classes, and more than 70 percent say they are either very (36 percent) or somewhat (35 percent) concerned that kids are falling behind in school because of the pandemic. Another 20 percent of parents say they don’t have the technology necessary to ensure that all students in their household can access online classes — a number that rises to 27 percent among parents making $50,000 a year or less. And 36 percent of parents admit they don’t have the time and resources required to supervise their children’s online learning.

The truth is, Americans don’t want to send kids back to class because they’re not yet convinced it would be safe. Only 17 percent believe schools have the money and resources necessary to protect students and staff from the coronavirus this fall; that’s a minority conviction even among Republicans (29 percent) and Trump voters (34 percent). This largely explains why, when asked if they will send their own kids to in-person classes this fall, only 39 percent of parents say yes. The rest say either no (32 percent) or they’re not sure (29 percent).