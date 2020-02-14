New Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Sanders's strength going head-to-head with rivals

A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Sen. Bernie Sanders would defeat each of the other Democratic presidential candidates in a one-on-one race — in many instances by double-digit margins.

Sanders won the most votes in Iowa and New Hampshire and now leads in national surveys. Yet mainstream Democrats seem to think the democratic socialist from Vermont is a weak frontrunner who would be easily dispatched if only the rest of the party stopped dividing its vote among several candidates and consolidated around a single, more moderate alternative.

The Yahoo News/YouGov poll suggests they may be wrong.

In a series of hypothetical head-to-head matchups, Sanders ran ahead of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg by 15 points (53 percent to 38 percent); ahead of former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg by 17 points (54 percent to 37 percent); and ahead of Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar by 21 points (54 percent to 33 percent). Sanders’s closest competitors were former Vice President Joe Biden, who trailed him by 4 points (48 percent to 44 percent) and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who trailed him by 2 (44 percent to 42 percent).

Of course, the Democratic primary isn’t a two-way race; eight candidates are still competing for the nomination and divvying up the vote in complex ways. But the upcoming primaries are likely to winnow the field, and the poll shows that if and when only two candidates are left standing, more Democrats would side with Sanders than with anyone else — no matter who his last remaining rival is.

This defies conventional wisdom about the Democratic contest, which has long held that Sanders is a factional candidate with a low ceiling of support and that most Democratic primary voters would prefer a more moderate nominee. In fact, the three moderates who have been rising lately in the polls — Bloomberg, Buttigieg and Klobuchar — performed the worst in the Yahoo News/YouGov survey.

Bloomberg, who has been sitting out the early primaries and caucuses while advertising heavily in the bigger states set to vote on Super Tuesday (March 3), was by far the weakest one-on-one performer, losing to each of his other top Democratic rivals by significant margins as well: Warren by 14 points, Biden by 13 points, Buttigieg by 7 points and Klobuchar by 5 points. If Bloomberg’s plan is to wait in the wings for whoever survives the early states — and then to spend his one remaining rival into oblivion with his $60 billion fortune — he may be in for a shock.

Despite early successes in Iowa and New Hampshire, Buttigieg and Klobuchar wouldn’t fare much better in a one-on-one contest. Bloomberg is the only candidate Buttigieg would beat; otherwise, he would lose to Biden by 3 points, Klobuchar by 12 points and Warren by 14 points. Klobuchar would edge out Biden by 1 point, but Warren would clobber her by 19.

Besides Sanders, Warren would be the hardiest one-on-one performer; the only other candidate who comes within 10 percentage points of her is Biden, who trails her by 8. Given Warren’s ideological overlap with Sanders — they are the most progressive candidates in the race — this further implies that Democratic primary voters are not necessarily in the market for moderation.