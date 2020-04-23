New Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Trump voters worry less about coronavirus — and take fewer precautions — than Clinton voters

Voters who cast their ballots for Donald Trump in 2016 are more likely than voters who cast their ballots for Hillary Clinton to say that they have “cheated” on social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic — and much less likely to say they will continue to obey their state’s lockdown order as long as it’s in effect.

According to the latest Yahoo News/YouGov poll, which was conducted from April 17 to 19, most Trump and Clinton voters claim they haven’t broken the rules of social distancing. But the share of Trump voters who say they haven’t cheated (63 percent) is 10 points lower than the share of Clinton voters who say the same, while the share of Trump voters who say they have cheated (26 percent) is 6 points higher than the share of Clinton voters (20 percent) who are willing to confess. That’s a net difference of 16 percentage points.

When it comes to complying with lockdown measures going forward, the divide between the two camps is even more pronounced. A full 82 percent of Clinton voters say they will adhere to their state’s stay-at-home orders for the duration; only 54 percent of Trump voters say the same. Thirteen percent of Trump voters openly admit they won’t; another 13 percent say they’re “not sure.” (Twenty percent of Trump voters say they aren’t under lockdown orders.)

Trump voters are also 19 points less likely than Clinton voters to say they have strictly obeyed existing stay-at-home regulations — and 8 points more likely to describe their level of compliance as “not strict” at all.

These disparities provide a window into a larger phenomenon. According to the Yahoo News/YouGov survey, Americans in Trump Country and Clinton Country are experiencing and reacting to lockdown in very different ways.

Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: AP (3), Getty Images More

It’s logical to wonder whether such differences simply reflect different circumstances in the communities where Trump and Clinton voters tend to live: i.e., red, rural, inland America (where the coronavirus has spread less rapidly) vs. blue, urban, coastal America (where the deadly pathogen has hit hardest), respectively.

But the poll suggests this isn’t necessarily the case. In fact, Trump voters and Clinton voters are equally likely — at 61 percent and 59 percent, respectively — to say they live in communities where “most people” are staying home, even if the share of Trump voters who say they’re not under lockdowns (20 percent) is higher than the share of Clinton voters who say the same thing (13 percent).

Greater economic hardship doesn’t seem to explain the higher levels of resistance to lockdown among Trump voters, either. Asked how much the shutdown has affected their income over the last month, 36 percent of Trump voters say their earnings have decreased. Thirty-five percent of Clinton voters say the same thing. The share of Clinton and Trump voters who say they have been laid off because of the pandemic is also the same (10 percent vs. 9 percent).

Yet while almost no Clinton voters (a mere 7 percent) agree with the view that stay-at-home orders are an example of “the cure being worse than the disease,” a full 41 percent of Trump voters say just that. That’s 9 points higher than Republicans overall and 20 points higher than registered voters more broadly.

Why? Because many Trump voters seem to have concluded that coronavirus isn’t much of a worry for them. In fact, only 18 percent of them say they are “very worried”; among Clinton voters that number is nearly 30 points higher (47 percent). Meanwhile, a full 43 percent of Trump voters say they’re “not very worried” or “not worried at all” — higher than the number of Americans (26 percent), Clinton voters (9 percent) or even Republicans (35 percent) who say the same thing.