  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New Yahoo News/YouGov poll: Stimulus checks and COVID optimism raise Biden’s approval rating to highest level yet

Andrew Romano
·West Coast Correspondent
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When Joe Biden took office, he bet voters would judge his presidency on one thing and one thing only: how well he handled the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.

Now, with vaccination accelerating, optimism rising and another round of relief checks arriving in the mail, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that a clear and growing majority of Americans approve of Biden’s policies and leadership, providing the president with momentum that could bolster his next major legislative push on infrastructure and climate change — if mounting challenges at the border with Mexico don’t get in his way.

The survey of 1,556 U.S. adults, which was conducted from March 23 to March 25, found that Biden’s approval rating on COVID-19 has climbed 5 percentage points (from 51 percent to 56 percent) over the past two weeks. A near-identical majority of Americans (55 percent) now say they support the administration’s recently passed COVID relief package — up from 52 percent in February — while just a quarter (25 percent) say they oppose it.

Biden's gains on COVID come largely from independents, 54 percent of whom now say they approve of the president's handling of the pandemic — up 11 points from earlier this month.

Likely as a result, Biden’s job approval rating has increased by 3 points (from 50 percent to 53 percent) since mid-February and by 8 points (from 45 percent) since his inauguration.

Despite opposition from Republicans in Congress — and warnings of sticker shock from pundits — the Yahoo News/YouGov results indicate that Biden, from a political standpoint, was right to go big on COVID relief. In fact, support for the legislation actually rises to 58 percent when its immense $1.9 trillion price tag is explicitly mentioned in the question, suggesting that more Americans see the implied scope and seriousness of the measure as a positive than see its cost as a negative.

Similarly, far more Americans say Congress was right to spend whatever it took to provide COVID relief (52 percent) than say Congress spent too much (30 percent).

The question now is whether Biden can translate his rising popularity into further legislative achievements.

While the poll suggests that will be challenging, it also hints at opportunities ahead. On Wednesday, Biden will travel to Pittsburgh to unveil his next priority: a sweeping $3 trillion infrastructure package designed to boost the economy, reduce carbon emissions and narrow economic inequality.

At the moment, Americans say they favor “another big legislative package to invest in America’s infrastructure and combat climate change” by a nearly 20-point margin (47 percent to 28 percent) — yet that support is several points lower than support for the COVID relief package. The proposal’s potential $3 trillion price tag could also cause problems: More Americans (40 percent total) prefer that Congress spend less (25 percent) or nothing (15 percent) on infrastructure than “as much as it takes” (35 percent).

Still, Americans overwhelmingly approve of the individual policies that will reportedly define Biden’s plan, with clear majorities in favor of “investing in the construction of roads, bridges, rail lines, ports and improvements to the electric grid and other parts of the power sector” (70 percent support, 10 percent oppose); “advanced training for manufacturing workers” (60 percent support, 15 percent oppose); “investing in clean energy to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change” (58 percent support, 25 percent oppose); and “increasing funding for rural broadband” (59 percent support, 17 percent oppose).

President Joe Biden smiles as he speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)
President Biden speaks at a news conference at the White House on Thursday. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

Other potential Biden proposals that garner majority backing include “providing universal pre-K for all American children” (55 percent support, 21 percent oppose); “creating subsidies that would reduce the cost of childcare for working parents” (57 percent support, 21 percent oppose); and “expanding subsidies for low- and middle-income Americans to buy health insurance” (56 percent support, 22 percent oppose).

When asked if they would favor Biden’s reported plan to “raise taxes on corporations and Americans making more than $400,000 to help pay for these proposals,” a similar majority — 55 percent to 26 percent — said they would.

Going forward, Biden will have to spend significant political capital to preserve these majorities in the face of what is certain to be staunch GOP opposition. Even then, getting additional measures through a narrowly divided Senate will be tough.

Despite increasing interest among Democrats in either reforming or abolishing the filibuster — along with the de facto 60-vote supermajority requirement it imposes on legislation — a full two-thirds of Americans say they’re either “unfamiliar” with the term (40 percent) or know nothing at all about it (26 percent). And while 45 percent of Americans say they support Congressional Democrats’ decision to use the process known as budget reconciliation to pass the COVID relief bill with a simple majority vote (45 percent), fewer favor using the same process again for “other big relief bills” (39 percent) — and still fewer support ending the filibuster outright (36 percent).

At his press conference last week, Biden again floated a return to what’s known as a “talking filibuster,” which would require lawmakers to keep talking to block a bill rather than just filing a motion to do so. It’s possible that such a reform could prove to be popular; nearly two-thirds of Americans (65 percent), including more Republicans (65 percent) and independents (70 percent) than Democrats (46 percent), say they favor requiring senators “who want to block legislation to actually hold the floor of the Senate by speaking in person,” which suggests some public appetite, at least, for simplifying the process. Yet it’s unclear whether such a reform would actually work, with critics arguing that reinstating a talking filibuster could allow a handful of senators to delay nearly all Senate business.

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Washington. (Evan Vucci)/AP
President Biden takes questions during a news conference at White House on Thursday. (AP)

Either way, Biden is probably wise to focus on infrastructure next. Even after two mass shootings in the course of a single week, views on gun control remain essentially unchanged — which means, in turn, that legislation on the issue is likely to continue to go nowhere. More Americans still say they want to make the laws covering the sale of handguns “more strict” (50 percent) rather than “less strict” (27 percent) or “no change” (27 percent), but these numbers simply match earlier results from YouGov polls conducted with the Economist in August 2020 and HuffPost in December 2018.

Overall, optimism is up: The perception that “the worst of the pandemic is already behind us” has climbed from 37 percent in late February to 41 percent two weeks ago to 43 percent today, while majorities now say they are ready to reopen indoor bars and restaurants at partial capacity (56 percent) and to reopen schools for in-person classes (51 percent). Half of Americans say they would “personally feel comfortable” gathering indoors with vaccinated people.

Yet risks remain for Biden. As thousands of unaccompanied minors head north, a wide majority of Americans (62 percent) also believe there is a “crisis” at the border with Mexico, and more think the situation has gotten worse (45 percent) than think it’s gotten better (19 percent) since Biden took office — even though more Amercans (43 percent) also say the U.S. should not turn away children who arrive at the border without a parent or guardian than say the opposite (35 percent).

Still, Biden earns a net-negative approval rating on immigration: 37 percent approve to 44 percent disapprove. If the border issue spirals further out of control, it could very well come to cloud what has otherwise been a sunny first 100 days for the new president.

__________

The Yahoo News survey was conducted by YouGov using a nationally representative sample of 1,556 U.S. adults interviewed online from March 23 to March 25. This sample was weighted according to gender, age, race and education based on the American Community Survey, conducted by the U.S. Bureau of the Census, as well as 2020 presidential vote (or non-vote) and voter registration status. Respondents were selected from YouGov’s opt-in panel to be representative of all U.S. adults. The margin of error is approximately 2.7 percent.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • New Yahoo News/YouGov poll: Americans give Biden mixed reviews on immigration and the border

    A majority of Americans disapprove of President Biden’s handling of immigration issues, and believe that, overall, the situation along the U.S.-Mexico border has gotten worse since Biden took office, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

  • Biden: 'Very confident' about immigration plan

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said he had a plan to confront the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border where thousands of migrants - many of them children - seeking asylum are being held in overwhelmed temporary facilities.Biden: "We are putting in place a plan that I feel very confident about and I don't care what the other guy does." The "other guy" was Biden's way of referring to former president Donald Trump. Biden was asked about a claim Trump made on Fox Business news the night before that HE might pay a visit the border. The number of migrants caught at the border has climbed sharply in recent weeks, thrusting Biden into an emerging humanitarian and political crisis a little more than two months after he took office. On Saturday about 500 migrant girls aged 13-17 were dropped off at the San Diego Convention Center where they will be staying as their asylum cases are processed. The unaccompanied minors have not been subject to a Trump era COVID-19 public health order that allows border agents to rapidly expel migrants without giving them a chance to claim asylum. Congressman Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from Texas, shared these photos with CBS, showing migrants with foil blankets waiting to be processed at the U.S. Mexico border... plus, photos of families under a bridge in McAllen, Texas... as they wait to get into a holding facility. MARGARET BRENNAN: Are all of the people we're seeing here, were they expelled from the U.S. or were they released into the US? REP. CUELLAR: "Combination of two is what we see. Title 42, which is a 1944 law, the health- public health rationale, is used mainly for 71% of the crossers which are single adults. There are some family units that have been returned to Mexico depending on the age of the kids that are with them. So what we're seeing is at that particular facilities, they might want to move them into another Border Patrol facility. And if they don't, this is what's happening. Some will be returned, but over 2,000 of them have been released into the United States without a notice to appear.U.S. Border Patrol caught roughly 100,000 migrants at the border in February, the highest monthly level since a spike in mid-2019. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said last week that border crossings are on pace for the highest level in 20 years.

  • Derek Chauvin Trial: What To Know About The Charges, Jurors And More

    The former Minneapolis police officer, who knelt on George Floyd's neck, faces manslaughter and murder charges in the Black man's death.

  • COVAX expects full vaccine supplies from India's Serum in May, says UNICEF

    A World Health Organization (WHO)-backed programme to supply coronavirus vaccines to poorer countries expects that the Serum Institute of India (SII) will resume full deliveries of the AstraZeneca shot to it in May, UNICEF said on Saturday. "Deliveries of SII/AZ vaccine are expected to begin fully again by May, with catch-up deliveries to reach every participant’s full allocation up to May, accelerating thereafter," a UNICEF spokeswoman told Reuters in an email. UNICEF is the distributing partner of the programme, run with the GAVI vaccine alliance.

  • Malta tightens COVID restrictions to prevent Easter surge

    Malta limited the number of people who can meet in public spaces to two on Sunday as it seeks to prevent a surge of COVID-19 cases over Easter. Prime Minister Robert Abela said measures introduced earlier in March, including the closing of schools and restaurants, had proven effective, but although the number of new cases has been going down, this was not the time to ease restrictions. Abela also said that all travellers to Malta will, from Monday, be required to produce a negative test result for the virus taken not more than 72 hours before departure.

  • See Addison Rae Perform ‘Obsessed,’ Teach TikTok Dances on ‘Fallon’

    TikTok star-turned-pop singer makes late-night TV debut Friday on The Tonight Show

  • Biden can't afford to laugh-off Kim Jong Un's provocations

    Biden may miss a chance to pursue diplomacy, leading to more back and forth tension-creating events by both sides in the months ahead.

  • 5 Financial Decisions That Paid Off the Most for Me

    Improving your financial situation doesn't need to be complicated. These simple decisions have helped me save money and become more financially stable.

  • In Washington, Policy Revolves Around Joe Manchin. He Likes It That Way.

    WASHINGTON — If Democrats eliminate the filibuster, there is one senator who would have an outsized impact in the 50-50 chamber on issues that could reshape the nation’s future: infrastructure, immigration, gun laws and voting rights. That senator is Joe Manchin III of West Virginia. There is also a senator whose opposition to eliminating the filibuster is a significant reason it may never happen. That senator, too, is Manchin. “He should want to get rid of the filibuster because he suddenly becomes the most powerful person in this place — he’s the 50th vote on everything,” said Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., sketching out, though not embracing, the argument. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Manchin, however, does not see it that way. To the exasperation of Democrats, delight of Republicans and bewilderment of politicians who can’t understand why he wouldn’t want to wield more power, Manchin, a former governor of the state, isn’t budging. “Sixty votes,” he said in an interview last week in his office, referring to the threshold required to advance most legislation, adding that he would not consider suspending the filibuster for certain bills, as some of his colleagues have floated: “You’re either committed or not.” But with 18 people dead after two mass shootings within a week, a worsening migrant challenge on the border and Republicans trying to restrict voting in almost every state where they hold power, liberals believe this moment cries out for a different sort of commitment. At a time when they have full control of Congress and are confronting overlapping crises, many Democrats feel a moral and political imperative to act, process be damned. That puts Manchin, 73, at the center of the most important policy debates in Washington — and has set the stage for a collision between a party eager to use its majorities to pass sweeping legislation and a political throwback determined to restore bipartisanship to a chamber that’s as polarized as the country. Manchin believes that ending the legislative filibuster would effectively destroy the Senate. He recalled his predecessor, Robert C. Byrd, telling him that the chamber had been designed to force consensus. Manchin has expressed willingness to support a “talking filibuster,” in which lawmakers have to actually hold the floor, perhaps for many hours, to block a vote. But he has not yielded on getting rid of it altogether and on an array of issues, including voting rights and gun control, his admonition is less about any particular policy end and more about making sure the legislation has support from both parties. More broadly, Manchin’s resistance to ending the filibuster has ripened fundamental questions about which version of Congress would be more dysfunctional: a body stymied by gridlock or one that can pass legislation only by scrapping longstanding guidelines so it can push through party-line votes? “You can’t make the place work if nothing significant is getting passed,” said Rep. Ro Khanna, a leading progressive from California. Manchin worries that the short-term benefit of ditching the filibuster would backfire for Democrats over the long term. “I’m concerned about the House pushing an agenda that would be hard for us to maintain the majority,” Manchin said about the progressive legislation that House Democrats are stacking up at the Senate door. As for pressure from the left, he said, tauntingly: “What are they going to do, they going to go into West Virginia and campaign against me? Please, that would help me more than anything.” To a growing number of his Democratic colleagues — and not just liberals — it’s naïve to keep putting hope over history, and believe, as Manchin said about gun legislation, that Republicans may say, “Listen, it’s time for us to do the reasonable, sensible thing.” Of course, few in a Senate that depends on Manchin for a 50th vote will say outright that their colleague is indulging in fantasy. “Joe’s focus, I believe, is bipartisanship, and I agree with the starting point,” said Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, before lowering the boom: “They weren’t going to give us a single vote,” he said about the stimulus bill. A former high school quarterback who friends say still relishes being at the center of the action, Manchin is something of a unicorn in today’s Congress. As a pro-coal and anti-abortion Democrat, he reflects a less-homogenized era when regionalism was as significant as partisanship and senators were more individual actors than predictable votes for their caucus. Twice elected governor before claiming Byrd’s seat, he’s the only lawmaker standing in the way of an all-Republican congressional delegation in West Virginia, a state that former President Donald Trump carried by nearly 40 points last year. And he is an unlikely majority-maker of the Democratic Senate. “We really are the big tent,” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, before knowingly adding: “Now it’s a lot of work when you have a big tent, right? But that’s the way we have a majority.” While out of step with his national party on some issues, and written off by parts of the left as little better than a Republican, his politics are more complex, even confounding, than they appear at first glance. He provided the deciding vote on two of the biggest liberal priorities of this era — blocking repeal of the Affordable Care Act in 2017 and on passage of the nearly $2 trillion stimulus bill this month — while also twice voting to convict an impeached president wildly popular in his home state. And while he may admire Byrd’s dedication to Senate tradition, Manchin has not emulated his predecessor by leveraging his power to focus relentlessly on steering spending projects back to West Virginia. When Manchin was holding out on a single amendment that was delaying passage of the stimulus bill, White House aides were perplexed because his price for supporting the measure was not additional money for his impoverished home state. His main request, West Wing officials said, was to pare back spending and consider Republican input that could have made the bill appear more moderate. Manchin said President Joe Biden warned him in a phone call that the progressive left in the House might balk if the bill were significantly trimmed. “I said, ‘Mr. President, all we’re trying to do is put some guard rails on this,’” he recalled. He was less happy about Vice President Kamala Harris’ effort to nudge him on the legislation by making an appearance on a television affiliate in West Virginia to promote the bill without forewarning him. The clip went viral and, Manchin said, prompted cleanup conversations with Biden and the White House chief of staff, Ron Klain. As for any pressure that he may feel on the filibuster, Manchin said he had reminded Sen. Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, of how essential he was to providing Democrats a majority. He said he had told Schumer, “I know one thing, Chuck, you wouldn’t have this problem at all if I wasn’t here.” He is not the only impediment to the sort of expansive liberal agenda preferred by many congressional Democrats or even the only one still defending the filibuster. Other Senate Democrats, including Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, also share his reluctance. Yet none are as eager as Manchin to restore a bygone day of collegiality. And perhaps, more to the point, none are as happy as him to talk about the need to do so as he navigates representing a once-heavily Democratic state that had been shifting to the GOP even before Trump arrived on the scene. He crossed the aisle last year to endorse his closest Republican ally, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, and is already co-hosting bipartisan lunches with her. He is plotting the post-pandemic restoration of his pizza-and-beer parties on the boat he calls home while in Washington. (It’s called “Almost Heaven,” the opening lyric to John Denver’s ode to West Virginia.) Although some of his colleagues relish the ideologically-charged prime-time cable news programs, Manchin prefers another Washington institution that also flourished in less-polarized times: the Sunday morning show. In the fashion of many former governors who grow exasperated with Washington’s glacial pace, at times he can barely contain his impatience. He’s repeatedly mused about leaving the Senate and trying to reclaim his old job in Charleston. But those who know Manchin well believe he likes the attention that he receives in the capital, the same as he did as a signal-caller in Farmington, West Virginia, where he grew up near Nick Saban, the legendary football coach at the University of Alabama and a lifelong friend of Manchin. “You’re in the hot seat when you’re a quarterback, but it’s pretty satisfying when you make progress,” said Nick Casey, a Manchin ally and former chairman of the West Virginia Democratic Party. Casey said the senator, who sustained an injury that cut short his playing days, was “the greatest QB who never got to start at West Virginia University — just ask him.” Steve Williams, the mayor of Huntington, West Virginia, who served with Manchin in the state legislature, said: “This is the closest he has been to how he could be as governor, actually driving the agenda, pulling people together.’’ It’s the last part that most animates the senator. Happily bantering with reporters as he positions himself as a lonely, if well-covered, voice for comity, he shifts questions from policy to process. “Why don’t you ask people when was the last time they took time to talk to some of the people on this side?” Manchin told a CNN reporter this past week. “Try to convince them, or work with them. Have you had dinner with them? Have you had a lunch with them? Have you had a cup of coffee with them? Try something.” A number of anti-filibuster Senate Democrats, though, are more focused on what Manchin’s support of the “talking filibuster” could portend. “I think that gives us a lot of room for discussion,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, adopting a glass-is-half-full perspective. What does seem clear is that Manchin is not going to switch parties. “I don’t think that’s going to happen, although we’d welcome him with open arms,” said Collins, who has tried in the past to persuade her friend to join Republicans. It’s not difficult to see why Manchin remains in his forefathers’ party. A Catholic of Italian descent, he sought John F. Kennedy’s desk when he arrived in the Senate, displays a picture of the slain president in his office lobby and can recall hearing that Massachusetts accent in his kitchen when Kennedy’s brothers came to his parents’ house during the West Virginia primary in 1960. “Joe reminds me a lot of the old conservative Democrats in Texas,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. “They were born Democrats. They’re going to die Democrats.” As for the filibuster, Coons, who was sworn in alongside Manchin in 2010, said liberals shouldn’t get their hopes up. Recalling a conversation with somebody who knows Manchin well, Coons said this person told him: “If the ghost of Robert Byrd came back to life and said the future of West Virginia itself is on the line he might … think about it.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • U.S. religious-rights official says she is 'flattered' to be target of China sanctions

    A U.S. religious-rights official said she was "flattered" to be the target of Chinese government sanctions stemming from a dispute between the two countries over Beijing's treatment of Uighur Muslims, which Washington has described as genocide. The United States on Saturday condemned China's sanctions against two Americans and a Canadian lawmaker, which followed those imposed by the United States, European Union, Britain and Canada last week for what they say are violations of the rights of Uighurs and other ethnic minorities China's western region of Xinjiang. Beijing sanctioned the chair and vice chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), Gayle Manchin and Tony Perkins, banning them from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau.

  • Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Microsoft, Disney, Apple Or Nike?

    One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Here’s the latest news and updates for Microsoft, Disney, Apple and Nike. Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) decentralized identity platform ION is now live on the Bitcoin blockchain. A project four years in the making, ION aims to provide people with a new way to verify credentials when using online services, according to the company's recent announcement. Read More The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) has unveiled plans for a major reconfiguration of its Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California. Disneyland was the company’s first theme park, opening in 1955. The last addition to the park was a 14-acre “Star Wars”-themed section that opened in... Read More Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) went on an acquisition spree during the last five years and acquired more artificial intelligence companies than other U.S. technology giants during the period. The Cupertino, California-based company acquired 25 AI startups during the five-year period from 2016 to 2020, leading the acquisition race that was dominated by... Read More Baird upgraded Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $150 price target Friday. The analyst Jonathan Komp issued the upgrade, based on a "positive fundamental view of Nike's transformation to a direct-to-consumer and digital-led organization, which has driven customer engagement, elevated brand positioning, and supported margin expansion." Photo by CrispyCream27, Wikimedia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe S&P 500 Soared Today. Here's Why.Why FuelCell Shares Jumped This Afternoon© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Lakers sign Andre Drummond, who posts he's ready to get 'back to work'

    Soon after Andre Drummond posted himself in a Lakers jersey with hands wrapped around a basketball, writing "back to work" with purple and gold hearts, the Lakers announced they had signed the two-time All-Star center.

  • Covid-19: Mexico revises coronavirus death toll up by 60%

    The revised figures indicate Mexico has the second highest number of Covid-related deaths in the world.

  • 21 Spring Dinners for Weight Loss in 35 Minutes

    Enjoy a seasonal and healthy meal with these dinner recipes. Recipes like Polenta Pizza with Mushrooms & Arugula Salad and Spinach, Lima Bean & Crispy Pancetta Pasta are delicious and on the table in 35 minutes or less.

  • India Covid-19: PM Modi 'did not consult' before lockdown

    A BBC investigation finds that key ministries and states were not consulted ahead of the Covid lockdown.

  • Medical debt in America continues to grow, led by emergency room visits and surprise bills

    U.S. health care costs have grown exponentially over the last decade, which has led to unprecedented levels of medical bills.

  • Bangladesh violence spreads after Modi's visit, attacks on Hindu temples, train

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - Hundreds of members of a hardline Islamist group attacked Hindu temples and a train in eastern Bangladesh on Sunday, police and a local journalist said, as violence spread across the country in the wake of a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Local police and doctors have said at least 11 protesters have been killed since Friday in clashes with police during demonstrations organised by Islamist groups against the Indian leader's visit. Violence has raged on since Modi's departure as anger has swelled over the deaths.

  • A Fourth Stimulus Check Might Be on the Way

    With the third round of stimulus checks beginning to hit taxpayers' bank accounts this week, many are wondering if there will be a fourth round of stimulus payments. See: If You Get a Stimulus Check,...

  • No. 2 Baylor survives No. 6 Michigan's upset bid in overtime to advance to Elite Eight

    It sets up the No. 1 UConn vs. No. 2 Baylor regional final.

  • NCAA Sweet 16: Baylor beats Michigan in OT 78-75

    Baylor cruised through the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, looking very much like the defending champions. NaLyssa Smith and the Lady Bears had to work on Saturday. It took a stellar shooting performance by Smith and two big plays by Queen Egbo in the final seconds of overtime to earn a 78-75 win over Michigan in the Sweet 16.