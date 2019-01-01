PHOTOS: New Year's celebrations light the skies around the world

Yahoo News Photo Staff
A young girl watches the midnight fireworks over Sydney Harbour during New Year’s Eve celebrations on Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)

From Sydney to the New York City –  spectacular fireworks light the skies and confetti flies during this world wide celebration to the start of 2019.

Here’s a look at some of the most dramatic images from across the world.

_____

New York City, USA

A reveler celebrates as confetti falls during a celebration of the new year in New York’s Times Square. (Photo: Adam Hunger/AP)
Confetti drops over the crowd as the clock strikes midnight during the New Year’s celebration in Times Square as seen from the Marriott Marquis. (Photo: Frank Franklin II/AP)
Revelers celebrate New Year’s Eve in Times Square. (Photo: Jeenah Moon/Reuters)
Fireworks go off in Times Square at midnight. (Photo: Darren Ornitz/Reuters)

 

Vina del Mar, Chile

Fireworks explode during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the new year. (Photo: Rodrigo Garrido/Reuters)

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

A man watches the fireworks exploding over Copacabana Beach (Photo: Leo Correa/AP)

Lisbon, Portugal

Fireworks light the sky marking New Year, behind Lisbon’s Saint George castle. (Photo: Armando Franca/AP)

Nottingham, England

Fireworks light up the sky over the Old Market Square. (Photo: Neil Squires/PA Images via Getty Images)

London, England

Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London during the New Year celebrations. (Photo: Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

Paris, France

Fireworks are seen at the Arc de Triomphe. (Photo: Christian Hartmann/Reuters)

Berlin, Germany

Fireworks explode over the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg gate. (Photo: Axel Schmidt/Reuters)

Vilnius, Lithuania

Fireworks light the sky above an illuminated Christmas tree at the Cathedral Square. (Photo: Mindaugas Kulbis/AP)

St. Petersburg, Russia

People watch fireworks during New Year celebration in downtown St.Petersburg. (Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

Sofia, Bulgaria

Fireworks explode over the Alexander Nevski cathedral. (Photo: Stoyan Nenov/Reuters)

Athens, Greece

Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis. (Photo: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters)

Izmir, Turkey

People attend the New Year’s Eve celebrations at Cumhuriyet Square. (Photo: Evren Atalay/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Cairo, Egypt

Fireworks explore during a New Year celebrations at the Waterway. (Photo: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters)

Beirut, Lebanon

Fireworks explode over Martyrs Square . (Photo: Hassan Ammar/AP)

Simferopol, Russia

Fireworks go off over central Simferopol during New Year’s Eve celebrations. (Photo: Sergei Malgavko/TASS via Getty Images)

Nairobi, Kenya

Fireworks explode over the UAP Old Mutual Tower. (Photo: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters)

Moscow, Russia

Fireworks explode in the sky over the Kremlin. (Photo: Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters)

Tbilisi, Georgia

Fireworks explode over the old town of Tbilisi. (Photo: Vano Shlamov/AFP/Getty Images)

Baku, Azerbaijan

Fireworks light up the sky as part of new year celebrations. (Photo: Resul Rehimov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Dubai, UAE

Fireworks explode at the Burj Khalifah, said to be the worlds tallest building, on New Year’s Eve to welcome 2019. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

Karachi, Pakistan

A Pakistani man watches the fireworks display during the New Year celebrations. (Photo: Asif HassanAFP/Getty Images)

Putrajaya, Malaysia

Fireworks light up the sky over the Palace of Justice building. (Photo: Mohd Samsul Mohd Said/Getty Images)

Bangkok, Thailand

Fireworks explode over Chao Phraya River. (Photo: Athit Perawongmeth/Reuters)

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Fireworks explode in front of Malaysia’s landmark building, the Petronas Twin Towers. (Photo: Yam G-Jun/AP)

Yogyakarta, Indonesia

Fireworks illuminate the city’s skyline during New Year’s Eve celebrations. (Photo: Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)

Singapore

Fireworks explode as Singapore ushers in the New Year at Marina Bay. (Photo: Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

Jakarta, Indonesia

Fireworks explode around National Monument during New Year’s Eve celebration. (Photo: /Akbar Nugroho Gumay/ Antara Foto via Reuters)

Taipei, Taiwan

Fireworks and light effects illuminate the night sky from the Taipei 101 skyscraper. (Photo: Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Hong Kong, China

Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbor. (Photo: Kin Cheung/AP)

Auckland, New Zealand

Fireworks explode from the Sky Tower with the Auckland Harbour Bridge. (Photo: Phil Walter/Getty Images for ATEED)

Sydney, Australia

Photo: Scott Barbour/City of Sydney/Getty Images

 

_____

 

