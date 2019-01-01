PHOTOS: New Year's celebrations light the skies around the world

A young girl watches the midnight fireworks over Sydney Harbour during New Year’s Eve celebrations on Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)

From Sydney to the New York City – spectacular fireworks light the skies and confetti flies during this world wide celebration to the start of 2019.

Here’s a look at some of the most dramatic images from across the world.

_____

New York City, USA

A reveler celebrates as confetti falls during a celebration of the new year in New York’s Times Square. (Photo: Adam Hunger/AP) More

Confetti drops over the crowd as the clock strikes midnight during the New Year’s celebration in Times Square as seen from the Marriott Marquis. (Photo: Frank Franklin II/AP) More

Revelers celebrate New Year’s Eve in Times Square. (Photo: Jeenah Moon/Reuters) More

Fireworks go off in Times Square at midnight. (Photo: Darren Ornitz/Reuters) More

Vina del Mar, Chile

Fireworks explode during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the new year. (Photo: Rodrigo Garrido/Reuters) More

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

A man watches the fireworks exploding over Copacabana Beach (Photo: Leo Correa/AP) More

Lisbon, Portugal

Fireworks light the sky marking New Year, behind Lisbon’s Saint George castle. (Photo: Armando Franca/AP) More

Nottingham, England