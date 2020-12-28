New York Post calls on Trump to 'stop the insanity' and concede

One of President Trump’s favorite newspapers is urging him to “end this dark charade” and concede defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

In a scathing front-page editorial published Monday, the New York Post accused Trump of “cheering for an undemocratic coup” in his calls for congressional Republicans to overturn the results on Jan. 6, when Congress meets to certify the Electoral College vote confirming Joe Biden’s victory.

Since the Nov. 3 election, the Trump campaign and its legal team have mounted dozens of lawsuits filled with baseless and unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. They have lost nearly every single one.

“You had every right to investigate the election,” the Post said. “But let’s be clear: Those efforts have found nothing.”

The paper called Sidney Powell, one of the lawyers who has pushed wild and false conspiracy theories alleging massive voter fraud, a “crazy person.” It further blasted Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser who floated the idea of declaring martial law to rerun the election in four states the president lost, as treasonous and “shameful.”

“We understand, Mr. President, that you’re angry that you lost,” the editorial said. “But to continue down this road is ruinous. We offer this as a newspaper that endorsed you, that supported you: If you want to cement your influence, even set the stage for a future return, you must channel your fury into something more productive.”

The Post’s editorial is striking. Not only did the conservative tabloid endorse Trump’s reelection bid, but Trump frequently hailed the Post in the closing days of the campaign for its reporting on Hunter Biden. Trump also has had an extensive relationship with the Post dating back to his days as a New York real estate developer and tabloid figure. “Very proud of the @nypost, my former ‘hometown newspaper,’” Trump tweeted in October.

The front page of Monday’s New York Post. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: NYPost, Getty Images)

The editorial urged Trump to focus on the Jan. 5 runoff elections in Georgia that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock are running against GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Story continues

As it stands, Republicans have 50 seats in the Senate, while Democrats control 48. If Warnock and Ossoff both win, Democrats will take control of the chamber in January because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be able to cast any tiebreaking votes.

“If Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler win, they will prevent Biden from rolling back what you have accomplished,” the Post said. “A Republican Senate can pressure Biden against returning to the old, failed Iran deal, can stop him from throwing open our southern border, will prevent him from packing the Supreme Court.

“... Consider this. You came out of nowhere to win the presidency,” the paper continued. “You took on the elites and the media who had long lost touch with average working people. You changed politics, which is something few in American history can say. If Georgia falls, all that is threatened.

“... Democrats will try to write you off as a one-term aberration and, frankly, you’re helping them do it. The King Lear of Mar-a-Lago, ranting about the corruption of the world. Securing the Senate means securing your legacy,” the Post added. “If you insist on spending your final days in office threatening to burn it all down, that will be how you are remembered. Not as a revolutionary, but as the anarchist holding the match.”

_____

Read more from Yahoo News: