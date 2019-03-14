New – and unlikely – allegations of CIA links to North Korean Embassy attack in Madrid

When a bleeding woman ran down the street in a leafy suburb of Madrid, pointing at the nearby North Korean embassy and screaming about masked invaders, local police at first thought she was crazy. Now they suspect the mysteries of that day are linked to the CIA, report Spanish media outlets El Confidencial and El Pais.

A hush-hush and ongoing Spanish investigation into a violent break-in claims that on Feb. 22, 10 armed men in masks reportedly scaled the side of Pyongyang’s isolated Embassy in the Spanish capital and assaulted and interrogated staff before absconding with papers and computer devices. The break-in occurred just five days before President Trump met North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in Vietnam.

North Korea’s embassy is currently without a formal head since its former ambassador, Kim Hyok Chol, was declared persona non grata and flown out of Spain 18 months earlier as part of international condemnation of his country’s nuclear testing.

The enigmatic embassy break-in took a dramatic new twist this week when it was leaked to Spanish digital newspaper El Confidencial that upon studying the embassy’s security cameras, investigators had identified two of the subjects as being linked to the CIA. What’s more, according to subsequent reporting, the assailants were carrying “imitation weapons,” while further police investigation revealed that the embassy itself held “an arsenal” of arms, described as a vast quantity of rifles, shotguns and handguns, in a country where ownership of arms is heavily restricted. Additionally, investigators believe a transformer fire outside the embassy may be linked to the break-in, according to El Confidencial.

The strange saga is confounding experts on intelligence and diplomacy across the U.S., Europe and North Korea about what the motivation behind the intrusion may have been — many casting doubt that the U.S. spy agency would get mixed up in such a potentially thorny diplomatic snarl in Spain.

The CIA declined to comment.

But multiple former U.S. intelligence officials and national security experts told Yahoo News they would be surprised if the agency participated in or directed the break-in.

David Maxwell, a former Special Operations officer who served in Asia for more than 20 years, told Yahoo News that “based on the reports, I would be very skeptical that this was a U.S.-conducted operation.”

“This sounds like keystone cops to me,” wrote John Nixon, a former senior leadership analyst at the CIA who briefed senior government officials on foreign leaders, including the Kims of North Korea. “The risk aversion the CIA feels for such [an] overt act would most certainly kick in and cause such a plan to die on the drawing board.”

“The agency sometimes makes mistakes and I am sure the Trump administration has told them to not feel encumbered by the usual constraints when it comes to [North Korea,]” continued Nixon in an email. “But this sounds kind of ridiculous.”

Indeed, the events that reportedly transpired inside the embassy appear ripped from a movie script.

Once inside the sparsely furnished three-story building with an adjacent swimming pool, the assailants — reportedly Asian and speaking in Korean — tied up embassy staff, as well as a visiting group of North Korean architects, putting hoods over their heads, and physically assaulted them as they interrogated them. The subject of their questions isn’t publicly known, although the chief diplomat, So Yun Sok, reportedly told the police that they grilled him about the departed ambassador and information he’d left behind in Madrid.

According to local media reports, after two hours of captivity, a woman escaped from a window and ran to a nearby nursing home. When police arrived, she appeared dazed from a head wound and unable to communicate in Spanish what had happened. When officers finally discerned what she was saying, one of them approached the embassy’s front door, which was opened by an Asian man who assured the police that there was no problem within.

Moments later, however, police were startled as embassy gates swung open and the men, carrying computers, phones and documents, raced out in two luxury vehicles with diplomatic license plates — cars that were soon discovered abandoned not far away. Entering the building, police discovered the traumatized, tied-up and hooded staff members and called emergency medical personnel to the scene.