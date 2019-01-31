Newark Airport: At least a dozen vehicles on fire as blaze breaks out in carpark

A fire engulfed more than a dozen cars at Newark Airport in New Jersey on Thursday morning, sending plumes of thick black smoke into the air.

Aerial footage from ABC7 New York showed around 15 vehicles in flames at the rooftop car park, close to terminal C.

The fire department quickly brought it under control. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said no injuries have been reported, and airport operations are running as normal.

It was the third significant fire in the New York metropolitan area on Thursday morning, where temperatures have plunged to -15C (5F). A fire destroyed a vacant one-storey warehouse close to subway tracks in Brooklyn shortly before 4am, and 170 firefighters were at the scene.

Less than half an hour later, a two-alarm fire broke out in the Bronx's Morris Heights neighbourhood, on the fifth floor of a 46-story mixed-occupancy building.