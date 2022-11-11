Newark airport's nearly $3 billion new Terminal A is expected to open by the end of the year — see what it will look like
Newark Liberty International Airport will debut its brand-new Terminal A to the media on Tuesday.
The new facility replaces the outdated terminal that had stood for nearly 50 years.
Terminal A will boast 33 gates, four lounges, a large curbside, touchless security, and plenty of retail space.
Newark Liberty International Airport is ready to show off its brand new $2.7 billion Terminal A.
On Tuesday, media and other invitees will watch the ribbon-cutting ceremony that will debut the first phase of the new facility, which replaces the old terminal that had stood for nearly 50 years.
Phase one includes the main terminal and 21 gates, and the second will add 12 more gates about one year later, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey executive director Rick Cotton told local news outlet NJ Advance in September.
With the hefty price tag, the improvements mark the largest single investment the Port Authority has made in New Jersey.
Once complete, the new one-million-square-foot terminal will boast 33 gates and plenty of retail space with popular brands like Starbucks and Bluestone Lane, as well as locally-owned stores.
Moreover, four new lounges will be scattered around the terminal, including an 18,000-square-foot American Express Centurion Lounge with views of Manhattan and a patio.
Other developments include new check-in areas...
...touchless security checkpoints that will scan boarding passes to enter...
...four lanes of curb space to reduce traffic congestion...
...and touchless boarding areas, as well as a 2,700-space parking garage.
United Airlines will move to 15 of the 33 gates where it will operate narrowbody Airbus and Boeing planes, Airline Weekly reported.
The Chicago-based carrier's expansion in Terminal A will be complemented by a new air taxi service between Newark and downtown Manhattan.
Starting in 2025, Archer Aviation will operate the US' first commercial air taxi route between the city and the airport using its all-electric, four-seater Midnight aircraft.
In addition to United, Air Canada, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and JetBlue Airways will also be in the new facility, which can handle about 14 million passengers per year.
While Tuesday's ceremony is invite-only, the Port Authority says the plan is to open Terminal A to passengers by the end of the year.
The facility was originally slated for late 2021 but has been pushed back due to COVID-19, as well as supply chain issues, Port Authority board chairman Kevin O'Tootle told NJ Advance.
This is not the only upgrade to the New York-area airports. John F. Kennedy Airport is creating a New Terminal One for $9.5 billion...
...and is building an all-new $3.9 billion terminal for JetBlue.
Meanwhile, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines have recently upgraded Terminals B and C, respectively, at LaGuardia Airport.
