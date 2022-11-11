Newark airport's nearly $3 billion new Terminal A is expected to open by the end of the year — see what it will look like

Rendering of the new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport — aerial view. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Newark Liberty International Airport will debut its brand-new Terminal A to the media on Tuesday.

The new facility replaces the outdated terminal that had stood for nearly 50 years.

Terminal A will boast 33 gates, four lounges, a large curbside, touchless security, and plenty of retail space.

Newark Liberty International Airport is ready to show off its brand new $2.7 billion Terminal A.

Source: Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

On Tuesday, media and other invitees will watch the ribbon-cutting ceremony that will debut the first phase of the new facility, which replaces the old terminal that had stood for nearly 50 years.

Newark Liberty International Airport on July 13, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Source: Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Phase one includes the main terminal and 21 gates, and the second will add 12 more gates about one year later, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey executive director Rick Cotton told local news outlet NJ Advance in September.

Rendering of the new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport — e-gates and sitting space past security. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Source: Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, NJ News

With the hefty price tag, the improvements mark the largest single investment the Port Authority has made in New Jersey.

Rendering of the new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport — check-in. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Source: Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Once complete, the new one-million-square-foot terminal will boast 33 gates and plenty of retail space with popular brands like Starbucks and Bluestone Lane, as well as locally-owned stores.

A Starbucks barista prepares a drink. Ramin Talaie/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Moreover, four new lounges will be scattered around the terminal, including an 18,000-square-foot American Express Centurion Lounge with views of Manhattan and a patio.

Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Source: Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, The new Centurion Lounge at JFK airport blows every airline lounge I've been to during the pandemic out of the water – here are its 9 coolest features

Other developments include new check-in areas...

Rendering of the new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport — check-in. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Source: Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, The Points Guy

...touchless security checkpoints that will scan boarding passes to enter...

Rendering of the new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport — security checkpoint. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Source: Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, The Points Guy

...four lanes of curb space to reduce traffic congestion...

Rendering of the new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport — arrival curbside. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Source: Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, The Points Guy

...and touchless boarding areas, as well as a 2,700-space parking garage.

E-gates will allow passengers to scan their boarding pass without the need of an agent. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Source: Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, The Points Guy

United Airlines will move to 15 of the 33 gates where it will operate narrowbody Airbus and Boeing planes, Airline Weekly reported.

United warned even more flight delays and cancelations this summer because of an air traffic controller shortage. Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

Source: Airline Weekly

The Chicago-based carrier's expansion in Terminal A will be complemented by a new air taxi service between Newark and downtown Manhattan.

Reuters

Source: Archer Aviation

Starting in 2025, Archer Aviation will operate the US' first commercial air taxi route between the city and the airport using its all-electric, four-seater Midnight aircraft.

Archer Aviation

Source: Archer Aviation, United Airlines is getting serious about electric flying taxis that ferry passengers to nearby airports. Take a look at the Archer Aviation 'Maker' prototype.

In addition to United, Air Canada, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and JetBlue Airways will also be in the new facility, which can handle about 14 million passengers per year.

American Airlines 777-300ER. Nik Oiko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Source: Airline Weekly

While Tuesday's ceremony is invite-only, the Port Authority says the plan is to open Terminal A to passengers by the end of the year.

Rendering of the new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport — ground transportation. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

The facility was originally slated for late 2021 but has been pushed back due to COVID-19, as well as supply chain issues, Port Authority board chairman Kevin O'Tootle told NJ Advance.

Rendering of the new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport — aerial view. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Source: NJ News

This is not the only upgrade to the New York-area airports. John F. Kennedy Airport is creating a New Terminal One for $9.5 billion...

Rendering of New Terminal One (NTO) at JFK. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

...and is building an all-new $3.9 billion terminal for JetBlue.

Rendering of JetBlue's new T6 at JFK. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Meanwhile, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines have recently upgraded Terminals B and C, respectively, at LaGuardia Airport.

Delta Air Lines

Read the original article on Business Insider