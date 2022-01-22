Newark City Hall To Remain Closed Until Jan. 31

Michael Wittner

NEWARK, CA — Newark city offices will remain closed until Jan. 31, the city announced. Newark City Hall was scheduled to reopen Tuesday, but will remain closed due to the continued high number of COVID-19 transmissions.

Police, fire, emergency, and public works maintenance services are not impacted, the city said.

City services remain available at newark.org, or by email, phone or appointment. Click here to download department contact information.

This article originally appeared on the Newark Patch

