Newark cop convicted of aggravated assault for 2019 fatal shooting during car chase

A suspended Newark police officer was convicted of aggravated manslaughter on Wednesday for a 2019 shooting of two men during a car chase through Newark. One of the men died.

Jovanny Crespo, who was also convicted of aggravated assault and official misconduct, was convicted following a 10-week trial and four days of jury deliberations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II stated.

Cresp, 30 of Newark, fired his weapon at the vehicle at three different locations during the pursuit after Gregory Griffin took off from a traffic stop, the prosecutor said.

Crespo fired repeatedly at the vehicle, killing Griffin and critcally injuring Andrew Dixon, who was a passenger, the prosecutor stated.

“When you are a police officer, you are sworn to uphold the law, and today an Essex County jury sent a clear message that they would not tolerate a blatant violation of the law by someone sworn to uphold it,” said Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor Alexander Albu, who tried the case with Assistant Prosecutor Jessica Apostolou.

Crespo, who will be sentenced on Sept. 15, faces up to 30 years in prison.

