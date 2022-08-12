Newark good Samaritan bit by Muskingum K9 while chasing hit-run suspect

Michaela Sumner, Newark Advocate
·5 min read

A good samaritan in Newark said he was bitten by a police K9 last month as he attempted to help stop someone who'd allegedly fled a hit and run crash.

During a July 27 episode of Rover's Morning Glory, a syndicated radio show, Dan Malone, of Newark, said he'd been on his front porch when someone was hit while on their bicycle and the person accused of doing it allegedly fled the scene.

"I took off after him and long story short, I was the one who paid the price and got eaten for it. I chased after the bad guy and when I'd seen the police officers, I'd stopped running and I looked back and that's when they released the dog," Malone claimed. "The guy kept running. And instead of the dog running after the bad guy, he just made a beeline for me and just straight attacked me like I was the best tasting thing ever."

Malone said he believed the officers to have a description of their suspect and that if they didn't know their intended target, they shouldn't have let the K9 go. He expressed concern about the possibility of children nearby being injured had the situation gone differently.

Since the incident, a GoFundMe account has been established benefitting Malone and has raised over $1,000. The GoFundMe said bills will add up and Malone's leg may require surgery. Funds from the GoFundMe are intended to help pay medical bills, prescriptions, and anything else Malone may need while taking time off work.

During the radio show, Malone said he'd just lost over 100 pounds and the bite injury will now prevent him from participating in things like jiu jitsu and other activities.

According to Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz, one of his K9s and handlers was in the Newark area as part of his work with Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force.

According to a report from the deputy, obtained by The Advocate through a records request, the deputy and his K9 were requested to the area of Buckingham and Commodore Streets in Newark on July 25 to help search for the suspect. The deputy said two Newark officers and a detective were also on scene searching for the suspect.

The deputy reported dispatchers gave a description of a male wearing a blue shirt and red shorts. He said he saw a male with the same clothing description running in the area of Mount Vernon Road. The deputy said he and a detective told the individual to stop or he would release his K9.

"As I came to Mount Vernon Road I could see the male matching the clothing description running across the street and between houses east bound. I then released Jango to apprehend the subject, and he did by biting ahold of his left above his ankle," the report stated. "As I ran up to the man, he began yelling that he was not the right guy and he was chasing the motorcycle operator that fled from the crash."

The deputy reported radio traffic said the fleeing suspect was attempting to enter a house one street east of his location. The deputy said he had his K9 release his hold of the individual and they went to the home where the motorcycle operator was reported to be. The deputy said the suspect was later secured in handcuffs without incident.

"I then made contact with (the detective) who was standing with my bite victim...," the report stated. "He stated he heard myself and other officers giving him orders to stop, and that he didn't believe I was going to release Jango. He also said his adrenaline took over and he wanted to catch the guy fleeing."

The deputy reported the individual was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital by squad and treated for his injuries.

Lutz said the agency was sorry for their victim and were working with and in communication with him.

According to Lutz, his agency has four K9s and all are trained in apprehension. In law enforcement, he said they're taught when a dog is deployed to stay still and try to have a perimeter for the dog to work inside. Lutz said the dogs are heavily trained and their job is to latch onto their suspects.

Addressing Malone's concerns about safety of bystanders in the area of the incident, Lutz said any time there's a vehicle or foot pursuit, there's a possibility of danger to the surroundings and that's no different when a K9 is deployed.

"It is our officers, our deputies' responsibility to assess with anything like that," Lutz said, noting he's not sure what the area of the incident was like. "An officer sees a person running, they're not going to know every person in an area. It's their responsibilty to get the dog out and try to get to the right person. Normally, we just have one person out, not multiple."

Lutz said there are inherent dangers that come with cases and it's up to law enforcement to try to minimize the risks and dangers when they do their jobs.

Addressing concerns Malone expressed about the dog taking some time to release his hold, Lutz said K9s are trained to apprehend suspects and hold on. He explained the dogs can do more damage when they make multiple bites so they're taught to grab and hold their suspects to minimize damage.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Newark good Samaritan bit by Muskingum K9 while chasing hit-run suspect

