Newark High School students see big opportunities in skilled trades

Newark senior Kameron Gates tries out a simulator at the Ohio Army National Guard booth during a skilled trades celebration at the former State Farm building.

NEWARK ― OhioMeansJobs Licking County is making sure Newark High School students see all of the opportunities that are available to them — in high school and after they graduate.

At a recent skilled trades celebration, held earlier this month during National Skilled Trades Week at the former State Farm Insurance building on Granville Road, they were able to learn about possibilities in construction, welding, HVAC, heavy equipment operating, plumbing, electrical work and more.

Seventeen companies were on hand, giving presentations and answering questions. There was also a later session for adults interested in the skilled trades.

"There are some great options here for those looking for a career opportunity or to change jobs," said Lori Mye of OhioMeansJobs, who also offered separate job fairs this month at Newark High School and Licking Valley High School and indicated that people can find options at Career and Technology Education Centers of Licking County or apprenticeship programs.

Bill Hamilton of IBEW Local 1105 said Google, Facebrook, Intel and Amazon offer endless job possibilities in central Ohio.

"They can get a full-time job right out of school," he said. "They get fully paid job training for four years. It's a once-in-a-generation opportunity in Licking County. We have work scheduled for 30 years out at $60 per hour."

IBEW has an apprenticeship program in Heath.

Nate Corder, membership development coordinator for IBEW Local 1105, talks with Newark students Gabe Beane and Paul Negele about future opportunities as electricians during a skilled trades celebration.

Newark senior Kameron Gates, who plays football, wrestles and runs track for the Wildcats, stopped by the Ohio Army National Guard booth.

"I'm looking for a summer job to get money for college," said Gates, who will run track and major in criminology at Capital University. "I want to be a firefighter, but only having one eye pretty much rules that out. I'm getting some pretty good ideas here. You always want to have a Plan B....."

Classmate and fellow wrestler Ray Taylor was looking into HVAC and iron work. "I'm a hands on person, as far as jobs, and they have great benefits," he said. "You can make $100,000 in two years."

Shawn Toy of the Ohio Natural Energy Institute wanted to make sure the students knew the opportunities in front of them. On a sheet she provided, there were over 80 career jobs available in natural gas and oil, and she also had a thick booklet detailing each job and the education required.

"We selected 40 students, and they each get a $1,000 scholarship," she said.

Newark sophomore Kyra Jurden talks with Charlie Dixon and Shawn Toy from the Ohio Natural Energy Institute about future opportunities, during a skilled trades celebration.

Steve Allen of Columbus Sheet Metal Workers Apprenticeship said skilled trades offer an alternative to college.

"There is no student debt, and there is such a big push for skilled trades," he said. "We have $159.4 billion worth of work coming our way through 2025."

Dustin DeLong, Ohio Army National Guard career counselor, said the National Guard offers a lot of the trades. "Like 90 percent already have a trade in mind, and we offer a lot of them, like welding, electrical, plumbing and heavy equipment," DeLong said.

Newark sophomores Kristine Hoffman and Kyra Jurden were taking it all in as they went from booth to booth. Hoffman will take cosmetology at C-TEC next year.

"I'm interested in being a teacher, but there are plenty options out in the world," Jurden said. "I go to as many of these job fairs as I can."

Newark sophomore Drake McAdams, who will attend C-TEC for welding, was also keeping his options open.

"I like using my hands, so it will be a welding or electrical job," he said. "As a senior at C-TEC, you can make $32 an hour welding. Whatever I choose, it's going to be fun. There are a lot of interesting jobs to choose from when I get older, like heavy metal fabrication or plumbing."

Also represented at the skilled trades celebration event were Bane-Welker Equipment, Carpenters Local 200, Gutridge Plumbing, Houston Plumbing and Heating, Ironworkers Local 172, C-TEC, MEP at Columbus State, MPW Industrial Services, ODOT District 5, Ohio Valley Excavating, PTS (Performance Training Solutions), Robertson Construction and Samuel, Son and Company.

