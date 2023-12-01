Newark HS students charged after stealing computers from unlocked classroom: Police

Two Newark High School students have been charged in the theft of about two dozen computers from an unlocked classroom in the school, the Newark Police Department said Friday.

Police said the computers were stolen in early October and, after reviewing surveillance footage and conducting interviews, two boys ages 14 and 15 were identified as suspects.

The two suspects turned themselves in to police in late November, according to the Newark Police Department, and were charged with theft over $1,500 and second-degree conspiracy. They were released without bail and will later appear in Family Court.

Police said most of the stolen computers have been found.

