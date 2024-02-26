Newark man arrested in connection with stabbing his mother on Saturday

Kent Mallett, Newark Advocate
Newark Police arrested Cameron L. Bernardo, 24, on Saturday in connection with the stabbing of his mother, 49, at a home in the 300 block of Woods Avenue.

Police were called to the home at 4:42 pm Saturday and pursued Bernardo, who fled on foot, finding him at Hoover Street and Mount Vernon Road. Detectives will present the case to the Licking County Prosecutor’s Office for a charge of attempted murder.

The victim was transported by helicopter to a Columbus-area hospital in critical condition. Anyone with information is asked to call the Newark Division of Police Detective Bureau at (740) 670-7215.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Newark man arrested in connection with stabbing his mother on Saturday