Newark Police arrested Cameron L. Bernardo, 24, on Saturday in connection with the stabbing of his mother, 49, at a home in the 300 block of Woods Avenue.

Police were called to the home at 4:42 pm Saturday and pursued Bernardo, who fled on foot, finding him at Hoover Street and Mount Vernon Road. Detectives will present the case to the Licking County Prosecutor’s Office for a charge of attempted murder.

The victim was transported by helicopter to a Columbus-area hospital in critical condition. Anyone with information is asked to call the Newark Division of Police Detective Bureau at (740) 670-7215.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Newark man arrested in connection with stabbing his mother on Saturday