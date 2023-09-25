Newark man arrested following downtown vandalism spree breaks 37 windows at 11 businesses

Windows on the 1922 On The Square restaurant were boarded up on Monday following weekend vandalism on North Park Place.

NEWARK − Police made an arrest early Monday morning following a vandalism spree that left 37 windows smashed at 11 businesses on the north side of the Courthouse Square in downtown Newark.

Newark police officers were dispatched to the area at approximately 2:46 a.m. in reference to shots fired and glass breaking. An officer witnessed the vandalism in progress at TrueCore Federal Credit Union, 18 N. Second St., and made an arrest.

Joseph E. Davis, 38, of Newark, was arrested and charged with vandalism. Davis was treated at the hospital for injuries, then released and taken to jail. Police recovered a hatchet they said was used to break the windows.

A NEWork Space window was damaged during a weekend vandalism spree on North Park Place in downtown Newark.

Police tape blocked the entrance to The Midland Theatre. The windows at 1922 On The Square restaurant were boarded up. A window at NEWork Space was shattered.

Deputy Chief Craig Riley said additional charges will likely be filed. He said there was no indication of gunshots, but the vandalism could have sounded like shots being fired. Riley said he believes all the affected businesses were able to open Monday.

Police tape surrounds the entrance to The Midland Theatre following weekend vandalism to every business on North Park Place.

