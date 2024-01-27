Newark man is big Delaware Lottery winner. How much did he win?

A 69-year-old retired Newark man won $248,000 after using the quick-pick option on a Multi-Win Lotto ticket.

The ticket was for the Jan. 12 drawing, where he matched all six numbers: 03, 09, 12, 13 and 22. His ticket was purchased at ShopRite on Chestnut Hill Plaza near Newark.

The lifelong Delaware resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said he had played the Delaware Lottery since 2002. Although he has won before, this was his biggest win to date.

He claimed his prize from the Delaware Lottery headquarters four days later on Jan. 16 and planned to put the money toward bills.

The Multi-Win Lotto draws every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and high prizes start at $50,000.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Newark man wins $248,000 from Delaware Lottery Multi-Win Lotto ticket