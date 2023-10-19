Newark man charged burglaries, motor vehicle theft in Wall Township

WALL - A Newark man has been charged in connection to a local crime spree in the township three weeks ago, in which there were multiple reports of burglaries and a motor vehicle theft, according to local police.

Ahmad Singletary, 24, was charged on Tuesday with 15 counts of third-degree burglary to a motor vehicle, three counts of third-degree burglary to a residence, seven counts of third-degree conspiracy to commit motor vehicle burglary, one count of third-degree conspiracy to commit a residential burglary and one count of third-degree conspiracy to commit motor vehicle theft. In addition to those crimes, Singletary was also charged with disorderly persons offenses that include: two counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of theft and one count of criminal mischief, said Wall Police Capt. Chad Clark, a department spokesman.

A third-degree crime carries a maximum prison sentence of five years in New Jersey, which means Singletary could spend the rest of his life behind bars if convicted on all counts.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Clark noted that Singletary is already incarcerated on unrelated charges.

More Local Headlines: Wall man sentenced in drug-fueled 2021 crash that killed 82-year-old Brick man

The crimes occurred in Wall on Allaire Road, Williamsburg Drive, Celeste Drive, Campbell Road, Roundhill Court, Riverside Terrace, Equestrian Lane, Deer Run and 18th Avenue, Clark said.

The investigation also resulted in charges against a second suspect: Kevin Yuille, 24, of Elizabeth, with two counts of third-degree burglary to a motor vehicle, two counts of third-degree conspiracy to commit burglary to a residence, and four counts of third-degree conspiracy to commit motor vehicle burglaries. A warrant has been issued for Yuille’s arrest, Clark said.

Wall Police Detective Zach Honecker is the investigating officer.

Contact Asbury Park Press reporter Erik Larsen at elarsen@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Newark man charged in Wall NJ crime spree, cops say