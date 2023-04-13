Newark man charged with kidnapping, assault in alleged attack on FDU-Florham Park campus

A Hudson County man faces kidnapping and assault charges related to a domestic violence incident in a dorm room on the Farleigh Dickinson University campus in Florham Park on Sunday, the Morris County prosecutor announced.

Jayshawn E. Moore, 21, of Jersey City, has been charged with kidnapping, four counts of aggravated sexual assault; aggravated assault; burglary, making terroristic threats and weapons charges, the prosecutor's office stated.

Authorities claim that Moore, who was a visitor to the FDU campus, forced a woman he knew into a dormitory room and after threatening the woman with a knife, physically and sexually assaulted over several hours.

He was arrested in Elizabeth on Tuesday and has been at the Morris County Correctional Facility awaiting his detention hearing on Monday, April 17.

More: Animals rescued from Sussex pickup truck faced 'unimaginable' conditions, shelters say

“We have all been working hard on perfecting our inter-agency methods and protocols which, when coupled with our professional relationships among our law enforcement personnel, result in an effective force multiplier when we are confronted with crimes of violence," said Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, noting the work of the Florham Park Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit and Major Crimes Unit.

The prosecutor's office asks anyone with information on this case to contact its office at 973-285-6200.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Newark NJ man charged with attack on FDU-Florham Park campus