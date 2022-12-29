Newark man charged in Ogletown crash that killed a 16-year-old driver

A 29-year-old Newark man is accused of speeding while under the influence of alcohol after his car collided with a 2005 Honda Accord on Route 4 in Ogletown Tuesday, killing the 16-year-old driver behind the wheel.

Christopher McCabe was traveling westbound on Route 4 near Harmony Road in his 2017 Volkswagen GTI, when the Honda attempted to make a U-turn onto Route 4 and McCabe’s car hit the left rear side of the vehicle shortly before 9 p.m. Dec. 27, Delaware State Police said Wednesday.

Police said the Volkswagen rotated several times and came to a rest in the road, while the Honda was pushed off Route 4 and into a parking lot.

The site of a Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 fatal collision on Ogletown Stanton Road (Route 4) near Harmony Road in Wilmington. (Provided by Delaware State Police)

The 16-year-old Newark boy who was driving the Honda was critically injured and died early Wednesday. The victim’s name will be released once the family has been notified. A 16-year-old boy in the passenger seat was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

HOLIDAY FATAL HIT-AND-RUN:Stolen SUV was involved in the Lewes area crash that left 3 dead. More charges filed.

McCabe was uninjured, and police said he was later found to be under the influence of alcohol. The 29-year-old was charged with felony first-degree vehicular assault, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and unreasonable speed, troopers said.

PEDESTRIAN FATALITY:Philadelphia man struck and killed while walking on Route 40 in Bear on Christmas Day

DEADLY RECORD:Details from 2 separate fatal crashes Wednesday emerge as Delaware nears deadly record

McCabe was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and sent to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $15,001 cash bond, police said.

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident and asks anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Master Corporal J. Forester at 302-365-8485.

Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-842-8461. You may also email DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 16-year-old driver dies from injuries from Tuesday night crash in Ogletown