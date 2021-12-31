Newark man charged in Plainfield kidnapping, sexual assault

PLAINFIELD - A Newark man has been arrested and charged in connection with a kidnapping and sexual assault that took place in the city earlier this year, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and acting Plainfield Police Director Captain David Guarino jointly said Thursday.

Jafa McAllister, 33, is charged with four counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, three counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, four counts of third-degree terroristic threats, one count each of first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and third degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, and three related third and fourth degree weapons charges.

A Newark man has been arrested and charged in connection with a kidnapping and sexual assault that took place in the city earlier this year, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Acting Plainfield Police Director Captain David Guarino jointly said Thursday.

On Nov. 28, members of the Plainfield Police Department were notified that a kidnapping and sexual assault had occurred on the 300 block of Liberty Street.

A joint investigation launched by the Union County Special Victims Unit and the Plainfield Police Department revealed that in the early morning hours of Nov. 28, a female awoke to find three unknown males in her home, who were armed and demanding money, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutor Tina Fay, who is prosecuting the case.

READ: Arrest made in 1999 killing of Sayreville High School student Nancy Noga

The investigation revealed that, over the course of several hours, McAllister and two yet-unidentified intruders held the woman and her three children captive in their home. During the attack, the adult victim was sexually assaulted at knife-point. The three then forced the victims into their own car and drove them to Newark, where they were held for several hours before escaping when the assailants exited the vehicle, Fay said.

The exhaustive investigation, assisted by the Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit and the New Jersey State Police, resulted in McAllister’s identification and arrest on the morning of Dec. 28. He is being held in the Essex County Jail pending a first appearance.

Story continues

This matter remains under investigation, and anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit Sgt. Janet Lopez at 908-347-8491, Detective Jennifer Smith at 908-759-8254, or Plainfield Police Department Detective Chanel Johnson at 732-343-0718.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org; submission of tips made in this fashion that result in an indictment and conviction can be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 via the Union County Crime Stoppers.

email: cmakin@gannettnj.com

Cheryl Makin is an award-winning features and education reporter for MyCentralJersey.com, part of the USA Today Network. Contact: Cmakin@gannettnj.com or @CherylMakin.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Plainfield NJ kidnapping and sexual assault: Newark man charged