Newark man gets 24 months in prison in child endangering case

A Newark man was sentenced to 24 months in prison on Thursday after he admitted to failing to protect his 7-month-old son, which led to his death.

Michael Decker, 20, of Newark, pleaded guilty to one count of child endangering, a third-degree felony, in Licking County Common Pleas Court. The Licking County Prosecutor's Office dismissed two additional charges of child endangering and one count of involuntary manslaughter against Decker.

According to Assistant Licking County Prosecutor Cliff Murphy, on March 9, 2020, Newark police were dispatched to a home in Newark for an unresponsive male child, who was later identified as 7-month-old Adrien Decker. Upon arrival, police found Newark fire personnel performing CPR on the child. He was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital.

Murphy said a Newark police officer spoke briefly with Adrien's parents. His mother said the infant was recovering from the flu and she woke at 7 a.m. to feed her son a bottle before going to work. After the bottle, the mother said she laid Adrien in a bouncy chair in their bedroom while she got ready for work.

Around 9:20 a.m., Murphy said, she told the officer she went to check on Adrien and found him unresponsive in the bouncy chair. She said the child had been asleep in the bouncy chair while Decker was asleep on the mattress next to him.

According to Murphy, Adrien was later taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus. NCH records said Adrien presented post-cardiac arrest, intubated and in critical condition. The medical team, Murphy said, found Adrien had three healing rib fractures that were not due to CPR.

Michael Decker's attorney, Kort Gatterdam, speaks on behalf of his client in Judge David Branstool's courtroom during a sentencing hearing where Decker pleaded guilty to charges involving the death of his seven month-old son, Adrien Decker, in 2020 in Newark, Ohio on March 31, 2022.

Murphy said the child's family denied knowledge or history to the social worker that would account for the injuries.

According to Murphy, Newark police detective Steve Vanoy interviewed Adrien's mother and Decker at NCH. Vanoy reported the mother said Adrien was bottle-fed and cried a lot, which made Decker "irritable and cranky." He also reported the mother at first claimed she didn't see Decker treat the child roughly and later said Decker put Adrien down into the bouncy seat roughly before the child needed medical attention.

Murphy said Decker claimed he didn't do anything to intentionally injure the child. He said Decker refused to say the mother did anything wrong nor deny her claim he was rough with the child.

Adrien Decker died on March 12, 2020 as a result of the injuries he sustained, Murphy said. He said subsequent care and autopsy indicated Adrien had suffered a C3 injury. That, in conjunction with placing the child in a bouncy seat, Murphy said, could have caused positional asphyxiation and the child's death in the manner and method described by medical reports and the amended autopsy.

According to Murphy, medical professionals in the case noted a lack of brain bleed that normally justified a finding of "shaken baby death."

"In this particular case, Your Honor, we believe that the defendant is directly and recklessly responsible...This child suffered serious harm," Murphy said. "The doctors, the defense experts (say) this child died of positional asphyxiation and primarily, that type of injury with C3 would cause difficulty with the child breathing and would account for that. We believe a prison sentence would be appropriate in this case."

A photo of 6-month-old Adrien Decker, of Newark, appears in a GoFundMe account set up Thursday, March 12, 2020 to help his family with expenses.

Defense attorney Kort Gatterdam reminded Judge David Branstool that he's charged with determining the appropriate sentence that complies with the principles and purposes of sentencing using the minimum sanctions to accomplish that.

He noted his client had no prior criminal record, had been out of jail since May 2021 after serving 443 days, had no issues on supervision. Gatterdam said his client was low risk to reoffend, had showed sincere remorse and noted letters submitted to the judge that showed him as a caring father.

"This is a true tragedy, that's all. It's not what it seems like it was. When I got this case several years ago, it looked like a shaken baby case. And it's not a shaken baby case," he said. "Fortunately, (the defense expert) and the reviewing committee with the coroner’s office looked at it and saw you can’t prove if there is any neck or spine fractures. The eye bleed does not indicate abuse. Neck trauma can't be determined. Underlying heart and kidney conditions. The best that can be said is that, as Mr. Murphy indicated, positional asphyxia."

By entering his plea, Gatterdam said his client was saying he should've done better, but he did not intentionally cause his child's death.

Referencing statements about the child's healing rib fractures, Gatterdam said there's no evidence Decker caused those. Despite statements Decker treated the infant roughly, Gatterdam said of his and the state's experts, no one says putting the baby down roughly caused the injuries.

"As Mr. Murphy indicated, the cause of death to this day is listed as undetermined and the manner is undetermined. So I ask you when submitting your sentencing in this case for it to reflect the actions of not doing a better job to care for his child and not checking on his child and as a result, this child passed," he said.

He concluded by asking the judge to consider a community control sentence. He also asked the judge to consider allowing Decker to report at a later date if he deemed a prison sentence appropriate to allow him to see the birth of his child.

During the hearing, Adrien's mother tearfully read a letter from one of Decker's other children to the judge, saying he wanted his dad to stay home with them so they could play games and go to the park.

Decker tearfully read a letter to Branstool about Adrien and his loss. He described the infant as amazing, saying he's grateful for every day spent with him.

"The last two years have been the hardest of my life. I lost Adrien and I lost everything I loved," he said. "I sat every day in jail thinking about Adrien. I never got to say my final goodbyes to Adrien."

Decker said if Adrien suffocated in his sleeping environment, he owned up to that as a parent. He added Adrien was put through a lot he didn't deserve and their family found out a lot they never knew about him after his death.

He concluded by saying he would take as much probation time as necessary to be able to stay home with his family and children. He noted he and Adrien's mother are expecting their first daughter and he didn't want to miss her birth.

Branstool began by acknowledging how tough the case was.

"The medical evidence is tough - it's complicated. The case has been reevaluated and reconsidered and there are new findings by the Franklin County Coroner's Office," he said, adding he believed community control would demean the seriousness of the offense.

"I don't disagree with what anybody says, but there's a dead child and you pleaded guilty to failing to protect him. The other thing here too is even though the original medical opinions have pulled back from this fracture, there are still rib fractures here which are concerning to me," Branstool continued. "Not in the sense that it contributed to his death, but that you failed to protect him. I think it's a prison case."

Branstool sentenced Decker to 24 months in prison and granted him credit for the 443 days spent in jail.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Newark man gets 24 months in prison in child endangering case