Newark man gets prison for July police chase

A Newark man was sentenced to a year in prison on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge following a police chase earlier this year.

Charles P. Criswell, 41, of Newark, pleaded guilty to one count of failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, a third-degree felony, in Licking County Common Pleas Court on Thursday morning.

According to Assistant Licking County Prosecutor Jenny Wells, on July 22, 2022, a Newark police officer was on patrol when he saw a green Kawasaki Ninja with no license plate traveling southbound on Cedar Street. The officer followed the motorcycle, she said, and activated his lights to make a traffic stop when the driver, later identified as Criswell, took off, fleeing westbound on East Main Street at speeds of over 60 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Wells said Criswell passed multiple vehicles on a double yellow line and passed a bike path, nearly striking several pedestrians in the bike path. The prosecutor said he crashed the vehicle and fled on foot and was eventually taken into custody.

Defense attorney Lisa Tome said her client hoped to be approved to receive community control and entry into a program, but acknowledged no program had been willing to accept him. Tome said her client suffered some health issues while incarcerated and seems to have experienced an awakening.

She asked Judge David Branstool to consider a sentence on the lower end of the scale and early judicial release.

Wells requested Criswell be sentenced to one year in prison, noting it was his second conviction for failure to comply and that she believed Criswell to be a public safety risk.

Criswell apologized and told Branstool he accepts responsibility for his actions. He said he hoped to enter a program and hoped to use his time to work on sobriety.

Criswell was previously convicted of a failure to comply charge that stemmed from a domestic incident in 2020. For Samantha Criswell, of Newark, who faced charges out of that incident, one charge was later dismissed by the state and another charge she was acquitted of.

Branstool imposed a one-year prison sentence in the case in light of Criswell's prior criminial history. He granted Criswell 77 days of credit for time served while in jail and imposed a three-year driver's license suspension.

Upon release from prison, Criswell will be required to complete between one and three years of post-release control.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Newark man gets prison for July police chase