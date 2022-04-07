Newark man hospitalized with stab wounds, girlfriend charged with assault

A Newark woman has been arrested after police said she stabbed her boyfriend during an argument on Wednesday afternoon.

Maray Long, 36, of Newark, is charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony, said Newark Police Sgt. Chuck Wilhelm.

Wilhelm said officers were dispatched to an apartment on Glenbrook Drive around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found Denzel Littleton, 29, of Newark, with several stab wounds in his arm and one in his abdomen, Wilhelm said. Littleton was transported to a Columbus area hospital for treatment.

Littleton's condition was unknown on Thursday.

A grand jury will review the case for additional charges. If convicted on the felonious assault charge, Long could face up to eight years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Newark woman charged with assault in boyfriend's stabbing