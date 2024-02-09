Newark man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting a child, sentenced up to 22 years in prison

A Newark man will spend to up to 22 years in prison for sexually assaulting and giving drugs to a minor.

Wallace F. Stewart III, 50, of Newark, pleaded guilty to three counts of rape by force, first-degree felonies, and one count of corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony, according the Licking County Prosecutor's Office. On Tuesday, Licking County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Marcelain sentenced Stewart to 19 ½ to 22 ½ years in prison.

The counts are related to one victim.

This case was opened in July 2023 when a witness saw Stewart sexually assaulting the victim and contacted the police. The 13-year old victim previously was made to recant a report of sexual abuse following pressure by Stewart, according to the prosecutor's office.

According to court documents, Stewart sexually assaulted the victim multiple times between 2019 and 2023, when the victim was younger than 13. The victim told Newark Police that Stewart would supply them with drugs and then assault them.

Stewart is now a Tier III sex-offender who will have to register for the rest of his life, if released from prison.

