Newark man sentenced to 11 years in prison after three years on the run

ZANESVILLE − A Newark man was sentenced to 11 years in prison this week after evading authorities for three years.

Jeffery Body, 42, was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.

Body was first arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Columbus in 2019.

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office recommended a bond of $1.25 million. However, a Franklin County judge set bond at $200,000. Body posted the bond the same day and fled before Muskingum County deputies could get to Columbus.

