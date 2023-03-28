Newark man sentenced to 20 years for Carteret attempted sexual assault

A Newark man has been sentenced to prison for a 2016 attempted sexual assault of a woman in Carteret.

Kevin Bethea, 60, was sentenced March 17 by Superior Court Judge Andrea G. Carter in New Brunswick to 20 years in state prison without parole and parole supervision for life. He also is required to register as a Megan's Law sex offender, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced Tuesday.

Bethea was previously indicted on one count of attempted sexual assault, a second-degree crime, two counts of terroristic threats and one count of criminal restraint, both third-degree crimes, and one count of criminal sexual contact, a fourth-degree crime, according to the prosecutor's office.

A jury convicted Bethea of all charges on July 22, 2021, following the presentation of evidence by Assistant Prosecutor Kristen Pridgen, the prosecutor's office said.

Around 3 p.m. Sept. 30, 2016, Carteret police went to a borough home following a report of a sexual assault. When they arrived, they located Bethea and a female victim in the home.

The woman reported Bethea assaulted, threatened and attempted to rape her.

Bethea was arrested at the home.

