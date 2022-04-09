Newark man sentenced in 2020 incident involving explosive material

A Newark man entered an Alford plea to charges filed in connection to explosive material being left at the Licking County Sheriff's Office in 2020.

Theodore D. Jenkins, 52, of Newark, entered an Alford plea to one count each criminal use of chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear weapon or explosive device, a second-degree felony, and inducing panic, a first-degree misdemeanor.

An Alford plea is made when a defendant wishes to assert their innocence yet acknowledge the prosecution has enough evidence to convict.

On July 14, 2020, the Licking County Sheriff's Office said Jenkins entered their lobby, where the administrative offices are located, and dropped a package. The agency said Jenkins said the package contained "red phosphorous" and left the area.

The administrative offices were subsequently evacuated for about two hours and the Columbus Fire Department bomb squad, along with Newark Division of Fire, responded to the scene.

According to court records, a Licking County Sheriff's Office detective said the bomb squad performed testing on the package, confirming it contained phosphorous trichloride, which he described as "a highly explosive and volatile substance."

The detective said a review of social media posts attributed to Jenkins revealed a post from July 14, saying "I've got a huge jar of Red Phosphorus that some idiots left me."

Jenkins was found via GPS coordinates on his cellphone later that morning. The jail was not evacuated during the incident.

On Monday, Jenkins entered Alford pleas to both charges in Licking County Common Pleas Court. Judge David Branstool sentenced Jenkins to 396 days in the Licking County Justice Center and granted him credit for 396 days served in the jail awaiting the conclusion of the case.

