Newark man sentenced to prison for giving a child drugs, sexually assaulting them

A Newark man was found guilty earlier this month of giving drugs to minors and then sexually assaulting one of them.

Steve G. Wade, 43, of Newark, was convicted after a three-day jury trial that concluded Jan. 5 of two counts of gross sexual imposition of a person less than 13 years of age, third-degree felonies; two counts of gross sexual imposition, fourth-degree felonies; and three counts corrupting another with drugs, second and fourth degrees felonies, according to information released by the Licking County Prosecutor's Office.

The counts are related to two victims.

According to court documents, one of the victims told Newark Police on May 23, 2022, that for about two years Wade had been giving them alcohol, marijuana and Molly, sometimes known as ecstasy or MDMA, before sexually assaulting them.

The victim testified during the jury trial that the assaults happened multiple times over the two year period when they were under 13 years old.

Wade was interviewed by police and admitted to sexually assaulting the victim and giving them marijuana and alcohol, according to court documents.

A second victim also reported Wade gave them marijuana and alcohol during the same time period when they were a minor, according to court records.

Licking County Prosecutor Jenny Wells presented the case and requested a prison term of 13 years. Wade was sentenced immediately following the jury trial by Judge Thomas Marcelain, who imposed a six to seven-year prison sentence and labeled Wade a Tier II Sexual Offender. That will require him to register in the county he lives and works every 180 days for a period of 25 years after he is released from prison.

mdevito@gannett.com

740-607-2175

Twitter: @MariaDeVito13

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Newark man sentenced to prison for drugging, sexually assaulting a child