A Newark man was taken to a Columbus hospital after he was stabbed during an argument Wednesday night.

According to Newark Police Sgt. Chuck Wilhelm, around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of West Church Street for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, Wilhelm said officers found Justin Wilson, 40, of Newark, had been stabbed in the left side of his chest. The sergeant said Wilson was taken to Grant Medical Center and was listed in stable condition.

Wilhelm said the suspect, Ronald Felty, 50, of Newark, was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital for a broken arm. Wilhelm said the injury was likely caused by Wilson allegedly hitting Felty with a bat.

According to Wilhelm, Felty, who lives in a neighboring apartment, was allegedly breaking the windshield of Wilson's vehicle. Both went inside their respective apartments and when both came out, Wilhelm said Felty had a knife and stabbed Wilson. He said Wilson hit Felty with a bat as a result.

Wilhelm said Felty was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

A grand jury will review the case for possible indictment and possible additional charges. If convicted, Felty faces up to eight years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Newark man taken to Columbus hospital after stabbing