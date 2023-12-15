This Newark man tried to take his gun into Philadelphia's airport. Why it broke a record

A Newark man carrying an unloaded handgun as he tried to board a plane set the record for the most guns confiscated at Philadelphia International Airport checkpoints in a single year, Transportation Security Administration officials said.

The man, who was not named by the federal agency, was cited with a weapons charge and faces a civil fine of up to $15,000. The man told TSA officials he forgot he had his gun with him.

"That's careless, inexcusable and irresponsible,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, in a written statement. "Let's be clear, this is not the type of record that we are celebrating."

What happened?

Earlier this month, TSA agents announced they had tied the 2022 record of 44 guns caught in a single year at the same airport when they stopped a Philadelphia man on Dec. 1 who had a loaded handgun with him. The .40-caliber handgun had six bullets, including one in the chamber.

Then on Tuesday, Philadelphia airport's record was broken when the Delaware man entered the security checkpoint carrying a .357 gun. TSA agents were alerted when an X-ray unit spotted the weapon in his backpack.

The firearm was confiscated by the police.

What if you want to travel with your weapon?

The TSA has information on how to travel with a firearm and ammunition on its website.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality and passengers should do their homework to make sure that they are not violating any local firearm laws, TSA officials said. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

TSA officers have found more than 6,000 guns at checkpoints across the country so far this year, which is on track to set a national record.

"We would much rather see fewer travelers bringing their guns to our checkpoints," Spero said. "Our officers are good at their jobs, good at detecting firearms and other prohibited items. Travelers need to ensure that they have no illegal or prohibited items with them before they arrive at the airport."

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Newark man caught with gun at Philadelphia airport latest in TSA finds