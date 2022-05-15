Newark man was under influence during motorcycle crash that left a man dead, police say

A 40-year-old Newark man died in a motorcycle crash on Old Baltimore Pike Saturday evening, according to the Delaware State Police.

Police have charged the other driver, a 37-year-old man from Newark, with vehicular homicide after he was found to be under the influence of alcohol, they said.

On May 14, at 9:55 p.m., the drive of the motorcycle, a Honda Ruckus, was driving east on Old Baltimore Pike, approaching the intersection at Aspen Drive, police said. At about the same time, a Honda Accord was traveling west towards the intersection, according to police.

Police said the Honda came to a complete stop in the left lane before turning onto Aspen Drive but upon turning left it crossed into the motorcycle's path.

The driver of the motorcycle leaned the vehicle down on its right side and as a result, it slid across the road, according to police. The motorcycle collided with the right side of the Honda before coming to rest, police said

Police said the motorcycle driver was wearing a helmet. He was transported to an area hospital where he died. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.

Police identified the driver of the Honda as Charles Entzminger. He was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision, police said.

Entzminger has been charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to yield the right of way and failure to have required insurance.

He was arraigned at the Justice of the Peace Court # 11 on a $6501 secured bond.

