Newark police first in state to add electric Ford F-150 as patrol car, may add more

The Newark Police Department has added its first electric vehicle to its lineup of patrol cars, the department said Wednesday.

The vehicle, an electric Ford F-150 Lightning pick-up truck, was purchased with a grant from Energize Delaware, a "self-funded initiative" to increase renewable energy in Delaware, according to the company's website. The $490,000 in funding was given to the city of Newark as a whole to buy electric vehicles, build charging stations and pay for an electric vehicle charging station feasibility study.

A portion of this grant went to purchasing the police department's Ford Lightning and installing a charging station in the Newark Police Department's parking lot, according to the city.

The pick-up truck, which has had the necessary police equipment added to it, is the first Ford Lightning to be deployed as a patrol vehicle in Delaware.

According to Ford, the vehicle has about a 240-mile range on a full charge and can go from 0-60 MPH in 4.1 seconds. The truck has a retail price of about $50,000.

The Clayton Police Department also has an electric Ford F-150, but said it is used by the department's school resource officer, not for patrol.

Delaware State Police, the Wilmington Police Department, New Castle County Police Department and Dover Police Department said they do not yet have any fully electric vehicles being used to patrol.

