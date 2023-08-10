Newark police investigating dead body found in Licking River, near East Main, Easy streets

Newark police are investigating after a male was found dead Thursday morning in the Licking River, near East Main and Easy streets.

Detectives responded to the scene around 7:20 a.m. and are investigating what appears to be an accidental death, pending a full autopsy by the Licking County Coroner's Office, according to Newark police. Detectives are working to identify the person and notify his family.

Authorities ask anyone with any information to contact the Newark Division of Police at (740) 670-7200.

This story will be updated.

