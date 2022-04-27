Newark police investigating Park National Bank robbery on Wednesday

Newark police are investigating after a bank was robbed on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Newark Police Sgt. Chuck Wilhelm, a white male entered the Park National Bank on North 21st Street, showed a teller a note and demanded money. Wilhelm said the teller handed the man an undisclosed amount money and he fled out the back of the bank.

Wilhelm said police officers are canvassing the area and working to determine if the individual fled by car or on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newark police at 740-670-7200.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Park National Bank robbery being investigated by Newark police