Newark police investigating Saturday night shooting that injured an Etna man on King Road

NEWARK − Police say they are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night after a fight between two men on King Road led to one of them suffering a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Officers responded to a report of shooting about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of King Road, according to the Newark Division of Police. Witnesses said the two men were fighting just before they heard a gunshot.

Jordan Frazier, 24, of Etna, was shot once in the abdomen and flown to a Columbus-area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. Detectives continue to investigate the shooting and want to speak with a person of interest in the case, though they are not releasing the person’s name.

Police encourage anyone with information to call Newark Police at 740-670-7215.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Newark police investigating Saturday shooting on King Road