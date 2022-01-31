Newark police seeking help finding missing 11-year-old girl

Liam Quinn, NorthJersey.com
·1 min read

An 11-year-old Newark girl has been missing since Saturday, and authorities are seeking the public's help in finding her.

Xiomara Elizabeth Giron Soriano was last seen in the 100 block of Van Buren Street. She is frequently in Newark's East Ward and New York City. She is 4 feet 11 inches and weighs about 90 pounds, Newark police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Newark Police Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). Any anonymous caller will be kept confidential, and providing information could result in a reward, police said.

Xiomara Elizabeth Giron Soriano has been missing since Saturday, Jan. 29.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted through newarkpublicsafety.org or through the department's smartphone app.

